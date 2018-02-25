English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

MWC 2018 Live: Huawei Launches MateBook X Pro, MediaPad M5 Tablets

News18.com | February 25, 2018, 8:39 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Huawei has unveiled the world's first Huawei has unveiled its MateBook X Pro as the world's first FullView Touch-screen notebook at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona. The latest Huawei notebook comes with a metal unibody and boasts of a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio along with a 3k picture resolution. It is powered by an 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor and runs Microsoft Windows 10. It offers USB Type C connectivity, quad speakers as well as features like Huawei Share and Instant translation.

The MateBook X Pro will start retailing from the second quarter of 2018 at a starting price of 1499 Euros.

Huawei has also unveiled its MediaPad M5 tablet, powered by a Kirin Octa-core chipset and carrying a 4GB memory. The MediaPad M5 comes in a metal unibody and carries a 2.5D curved glass. It sports an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, four Harman Kardon stereo speakers and supports Quick Charge. The display of the Mediapad M5 offers a 2560x1600 resolution coupled with Huawei's own ClariVu display technology.

The MediaPad M5 will start retailing at a price of 349 Euros. A Pro version of the tablet - MediaPad M5 Pro will be available for purchase starting at 499 Euros.

Read the full launch story here.
Feb 25, 2018 7:46 pm (IST)

Huawei has also introduced World's first 3GPP commercial CPE. 

Feb 25, 2018 7:41 pm (IST)

Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro will be available at a starting price of 499 Euros for the 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage variant.

Feb 25, 2018 7:38 pm (IST)

Huawei MediaPad M5 will start retailing at 349 Euros for the 8.4-inch display variant and 399 Euros for the 10.4-inch display option.

Feb 25, 2018 7:36 pm (IST)

MediaPad M5 Pro comes with an M-Pen stylus.

Feb 25, 2018 7:34 pm (IST)

Following the MediaPad 5, Huawei has also introduced the MediaPad M5 Pro.

Feb 25, 2018 7:29 pm (IST)

The MediaPad M5 is powered by a Kirin Octa-core chipset and carries 4GB memory.

Feb 25, 2018 7:27 pm (IST)

The Huawei MediaPad M5 sports an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, four Harman Kardon stereo speakers and supports Quick Charge.

Feb 25, 2018 7:25 pm (IST)

The display of the Mediapad M5 will offer a 2560x1600 resolution coupled with Huawei's own ClariVu display technology.

Feb 25, 2018 7:23 pm (IST)

The MediaPad M5 will come in a metal unibody and will carry a 2.5D curved glass.

Feb 25, 2018 7:22 pm (IST)

Huawei introduces the MediaPad M5 Tablet.

Feb 25, 2018 7:17 pm (IST)

Huawei MateBook X Pro will start retailing from the second quarter of 2018 at a starting price of 1499 Euros.

Feb 25, 2018 7:15 pm (IST)

Huawei MateBook X Pro will support instant translation across multiple languages and devices, thanks to Microsoft optimised Translator on its Windows 10 OS.

Feb 25, 2018 7:13 pm (IST)

Huawei MateBook X Pro will also support Huawei Share for easy data transfer between Huawei devices. 

Feb 25, 2018 7:11 pm (IST)

Huawei MateBook X Pro carries a USB Type-A port, two USB Type-C ports and a headphone jack.

Feb 25, 2018 7:08 pm (IST)

Huawei MateBook X Pro carries quad-speakers, two on each end.

Feb 25, 2018 7:07 pm (IST)

Huawei MateBook X Pro measures 14.6 mm thick and weighs 1.33 Kgs.

Feb 25, 2018 7:05 pm (IST)

Huawei MateBook X Pro will be powered by an 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Feb 25, 2018 7:03 pm (IST)

Huawei MateBook X Pro offers a larger display with its greater screen to body ratio as compared to the MacBook Pro (13-inch).

Feb 25, 2018 7:00 pm (IST)

Huawei MateBook X Pro will be available in Mystic Silver and Space Gray colour variants.

Feb 25, 2018 6:59 pm (IST)

Huawei MateBook X Pro will come with a one-touch power button embedded with Huawei's own fingerprint technology in an independent security chip.

Feb 25, 2018 6:50 pm (IST)

The Huawei MateBook X Pro sports a metal unibody with a sandblast finish.

Feb 25, 2018 6:48 pm (IST)

Huawei MateBook X Pro carries a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and offers a 3k resolution picture quality.

Feb 25, 2018 6:46 pm (IST)

Huawei announces MateBook X Pro as the world's first FullView Touch-screen notebook.

Feb 25, 2018 6:37 pm (IST)

Huawei has set the stage for Huawei MateBook X Pro and MediaPad M5 Tablet series.

Feb 25, 2018 6:35 pm (IST)

Huawei MWC event is live and underway. 

Feb 25, 2018 6:34 pm (IST)

Huawei is set to unveil its MateBook X Pro at the MWC Barcelona in a couple of minutes.

  • 25 Feb, 2018 | England in New Zealand
    ENG vs NZ
    284/8
    50.0 overs
    		 287/7
    49.2 overs
    New Zealand beat England by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Feb, 2018 | India in South Africa
    IND vs SA
    172/7
    20.0 overs
    		 165/6
    20.0 overs
    India beat South Africa by 7 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Feb, 2018 | Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series
    NZ vs AUS
    150/9
    20.0 overs
    		 121/3
    14.4 overs
    Australia beat New Zealand by 19 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Feb, 2018 | India in South Africa
    IND vs SA
    188/4
    20.0 overs
    		 189/4
    18.4 overs
    South Africa beat India by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 Feb, 2018 | Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in UAE
    AFG vs ZIM
    241/9
    50.0 overs
    		 95/10
    32.1 overs
    Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 146 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES