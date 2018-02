MWC 2018 Live: Huawei Launches MateBook X Pro, MediaPad M5 Tablets

Huawei has unveiled the world's first Huawei has unveiled its MateBook X Pro as the world's first FullView Touch-screen notebook at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona. The latest Huawei notebook comes with a metal unibody and boasts of a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio along with a 3k picture resolution. It is powered by an 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor and runs Microsoft Windows 10. It offers USB Type C connectivity, quad speakers as well as features like Huawei Share and Instant translation.The MateBook X Pro will start retailing from the second quarter of 2018 at a starting price of 1499 Euros.Huawei has also unveiled its MediaPad M5 tablet, powered by a Kirin Octa-core chipset and carrying a 4GB memory. The MediaPad M5 comes in a metal unibody and carries a 2.5D curved glass. It sports an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, four Harman Kardon stereo speakers and supports Quick Charge. The display of the Mediapad M5 offers a 2560x1600 resolution coupled with Huawei's own ClariVu display technology.The MediaPad M5 will start retailing at a price of 349 Euros. A Pro version of the tablet - MediaPad M5 Pro will be available for purchase starting at 499 Euros.Read the full launch story here