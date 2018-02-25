MWC 2018 Live: Huawei Launches MateBook X Pro, MediaPad M5 Tablets

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei has unveiled the world's first Huawei has unveiled its MateBook X Pro as the world's first FullView Touch-screen notebook at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona. The latest Huawei notebook comes with a metal unibody and boasts of a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio along with a 3k picture resolution. It is powered by an 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor and runs Microsoft Windows 10. It offers USB Type C connectivity, quad speakers as well as features like Huawei Share and Instant translation.
The MateBook X Pro will start retailing from the second quarter of 2018 at a starting price of 1499 Euros.
Huawei has also unveiled its MediaPad M5 tablet, powered by a Kirin Octa-core chipset and carrying a 4GB memory. The MediaPad M5 comes in a metal unibody and carries a 2.5D curved glass. It sports an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, four Harman Kardon stereo speakers and supports Quick Charge. The display of the Mediapad M5 offers a 2560x1600 resolution coupled with Huawei's own ClariVu display technology.
The MediaPad M5 will start retailing at a price of 349 Euros. A Pro version of the tablet - MediaPad M5 Pro will be available for purchase starting at 499 Euros.
