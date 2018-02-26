MWC 2018 Live: Sony Unveils Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sony is expected to announce their Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact smartphones on the first public day of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, in Barcelona. Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact are said to the company’s first devices to feature 18:9 aspect ratio bezel-less display. Other than bringing the new-age edge-to-edge immersive displays, the smartphones are also likely to add to the first batch of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845-powered devices. The leaks have revealed almost everything about the devices and there is hardly anything new to know about these handsets. The new phones will feature 3D glass surface on both sides of the aluminium frame. The phone will come in a glossy finish. Colour options expected for Xperia XZ2 include black, silver, green, and pink.
It is expected that the smartphone will pack a combination of two 12-megapixel sensors at the back, along with a 15-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, “S Force” stereo speakers and a haptic feedback system. You can find out everything that's coming up in the world of Sony Mobile by following the live feed here:-
Sony bets big on Xperia camera..teases ultra low light photography features and dual lens #MWC18 pic.twitter.com/urIUoXrkai— Debashis Sarkar (@SarkDeb) February 26, 2018
