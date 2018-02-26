MWC 2018 Live: Sony Unveils Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact

Sony is expected to announce their Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact smartphones on the first public day of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, in Barcelona. Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact are said to the company’s first devices to feature 18:9 aspect ratio bezel-less display. Other than bringing the new-age edge-to-edge immersive displays, the smartphones are also likely to add to the first batch of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845-powered devices. The leaks have revealed almost everything about the devices and there is hardly anything new to know about these handsets. The new phones will feature 3D glass surface on both sides of the aluminium frame. The phone will come in a glossy finish. Colour options expected for Xperia XZ2 include black, silver, green, and pink.



It is expected that the smartphone will pack a combination of two 12-megapixel sensors at the back, along with a 15-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, “S Force” stereo speakers and a haptic feedback system. You can find out everything that's coming up in the world of Sony Mobile by following the live feed here:-





Feb 26, 2018 1:29 pm (IST) Despite its compact size, even the smaller Sony Xperia has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and fast wireless charging

Feb 26, 2018 1:27 pm (IST) New Sony Xperia XZ2 comes with 3D Creator that allows you to create a 3D avatar using the front or rear camera.

Feb 26, 2018 1:25 pm (IST) Both new Sony phones will go on sale in March.

Feb 26, 2018 1:24 pm (IST) New Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact are the world's first to be able to record 4K HDR video. Both the devices can also record 960fps super slo-mo videos.

Feb 26, 2018 1:22 pm (IST) New Xperia XZ2 gets a new Dynamic Vibration System that allows you to feel what you hear.

Feb 26, 2018 1:17 pm (IST) New Sony Xperia XZ2 has a 5.7-inch display and Compact gets a 5-inch display, both come with HDR, X-Reality for mobile and surround sound front speakers.

Feb 26, 2018 1:15 pm (IST) Sony announces the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact, the ultimate entertainment devices at MWC 2018.

Feb 26, 2018 1:13 pm (IST) Cristiano Amon on stage to talk about the Snapdragon 845 with Gigabit LTE, the chip that should feature in the new Sony Xperia XZ2.

Feb 26, 2018 1:09 pm (IST) Sony is exploring 5G with various network partners. Sony plans to commercialize 5G technology by early 2019.

Feb 26, 2018 1:07 pm (IST) Sony Xperia Duo offers 'dual-listening' and some smart charging cases. Shipping starts next month, pre-orders today from Amazon US.

Feb 26, 2018 1:05 pm (IST) Sony unveils Xperia Ear Duo.