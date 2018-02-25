MWC 2018: Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 And Two More Nokia Devices Launched by HMD Global

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announced four new Android smartphones namely – Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 1. In addition, HMD Global has also announced the 4G version of its iconic phone – the Nokia 8110. Along with 4G connectivity, Nokia 8110 also comes loaded with apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Search, Facebook and Twitter in a slider phone format.Three of the four new Nokia smartphones – the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and the new Nokia 6 – have ben unveiled as Android One devices. This means that the smartphones will be staying up to date with regular security updates from Google and will sport a stock Android UI. HMD Global claims that the Nokia smartphones will come with a limited number of pre-installed apps.All the three smartphones will run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with a curved glass finish in a stainless-steel frame, which the company claims to be 2.5 times stronger than the 6000 series aluminum. It will sport a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED display protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top.On the optics front, the smartphone will comes with dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics. The setup includes one wide-angle primary sensor coupled with a secondary 13-megapixel sensor with 2x optical zoom.Available from early April, the Nokia 8 Sirocco will retail for a global average retail price of €749, excluding taxes and subsidies.Nokia 7 Plus has also bee unveiled by HMD Global at the MWC 2018. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and is backed by a 3800 mAh battery.On the optics front, the Nokia 7 plus will come with ZEISS optics in its 12MP wide-angle primary camera and 13MP secondary camera that delivers 2x optical zoom.The Nokia 7 Plus sports a 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display and will be available in two colouw options: Black/Copper and White/Copper.The Nokia 7 Plus will go on sale from early April and will retail for a global average retail price of €399, excluding taxes and subsidies.The New Nokia 6 sports a unibody with a 2.5D display and Corning Gorilla Glass on top in a 6-inch body. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and will be available in two memory options - 3GB RAM/ 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The smartphone will run Android Oreo and will support USB-C fast-charging and Nokia spatial audio.It will be up for purchase in three colour blends: Black/Copper, White/Iron and Blue/Gold starting early April, for a global average retail price of €279 excluding taxes and subsidies.The Nokia 1 comes as an Android Oreo Go edition smartphone, a version of Android optimised for smartphones with 1GB or less of RAM. The Nokia 1 can be protected by Xpress-on covers, Nokia's own two-tone polycarbonate covers.Available from early April in Warm Red and Dark Blue, the Nokia 1 will retail for a global average retail price of $85, excluding taxes and subsidies. Xpress-on covers, sold separately, are available from $7.99 in Azure, Grey, Yellow and Pink.Nokia 8110 comes as the 4G feature phone and comes with mechanics like slide to answer and end calls, as well as a helicopter-style axis spin.Nokia 8110 supports VoLTE calling and offers access to an app store, for favourites like Google Assistant, Google Search, Google Maps, Facebook and Twitter, send and receive emails or import contacts and sync calendar with Outlook and Gmail. The Nokia 8110 features the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform.And yes, it comes with a revamped version of Snake.The phone will be available in two colour options - Traditional Black and Banana Yellow, starting mid-May and will retail for a global average retail price of €79, excluding taxes and subsidies.