MWC 2018: Vivo Unveils 'Apex' FullView Concept Smartphone

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Monday introduced a "FullView" concept smartphone named Apex that has the world's highest screen-to-body ratio and half-screen in-display fingerprint scanning technology at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) here. The Chinese company claims that the Apex comes with top and side bezels measuring 1.8mm which is considered as the thinnest in the industry and comes with a 4.3mm bottom bezel.The first device from the company with the industry first in-display fingerprint scanning technology was X20 Plus UD which was unveiled at the International Consumer Electronics Show 2018 (CES) in January. Microchips mounted directly to the flexible circuit board result in the staggering screen-to-body ratio, courtesy of a flexible OLED platform. The smartphone maker has fitted the world's first half-screen in-display fingerprint scanning technology in the APEX phone that lets the complete bottom half of the OLED screen recognise a fingerprint.The technology also enables new usage scenarios such as the new dual-fingerprint scanning feature in APEX for greater security. The concept device features an 8MP elevating front camera and the company's own "Screen SoundCasting" technology that sends vibrations through the display without the need for a traditional loudspeaker.