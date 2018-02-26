English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MWC 2018: Vivo Unveils 'Apex' FullView Concept Smartphone
The Vivo Apex FullView Concept smartphone comes with the highest screen-to-body ratio present in a smartphone till date.
MWC 2018: Vivo Reveals 'Apex' FullView Concept Smartphone
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Monday introduced a "FullView" concept smartphone named Apex that has the world's highest screen-to-body ratio and half-screen in-display fingerprint scanning technology at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) here. The Chinese company claims that the Apex comes with top and side bezels measuring 1.8mm which is considered as the thinnest in the industry and comes with a 4.3mm bottom bezel.
Also read: Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact And Xperia Ear Duo Launched at MWC 2018
The first device from the company with the industry first in-display fingerprint scanning technology was X20 Plus UD which was unveiled at the International Consumer Electronics Show 2018 (CES) in January.
Vivo APEX features top and side bezels of 1.8-mm -- the thinnest in the industry and a 4.3-mm bottom bezel and a screen-to-body ratio exceeding 98 percent. Microchips mounted directly to the flexible circuit board result in the staggering screen-to-body ratio, courtesy of a flexible OLED platform. The smartphone maker has fitted the world's first half-screen in-display fingerprint scanning technology in the APEX phone that lets the complete bottom half of the OLED screen recognise a fingerprint.
The technology also enables new usage scenarios such as the new dual-fingerprint scanning feature in APEX for greater security. The concept device features an 8MP elevating front camera and the company's own "Screen SoundCasting" technology that sends vibrations through the display without the need for a traditional loudspeaker.
Also read: Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact And Xperia Ear Duo Launched at MWC 2018
