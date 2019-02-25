MWC 2019: Huawei Unveils New MateBook X Pro, Portable MateBook 13 And Matebook 14

Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled the updated MateBook X Pro - its flagship notebook with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio at the MWC 2019 here. The company also showcased its MateBook 13 and HUAWEI MateBook 14 portable notebooks. The MateBook X Pro i5/8GB/512GB/MX250/TouchScreen variant costs 1,599 euros while the i7/16GB/1TB/MX250/ TouchScreen version has been announced for 1,999 euros.The latest flagship notebook is 14.6 mm thick and weighs 1.33 kg, thus, making it the device for mobility and productivity. The MateBook 13 i5/8GB/256GB/UHD 620 has been announced for 999 euros while the MateBook 14 i5/8GB/512GB/MX250 has been showcased for 1,199 euros. "The breakthroughs in the touch-enabled 'Ultra FullView' display, power consumption, performance and all-scenario connectivity empower consumers to stay productive anytime, anywhere. The aesthetics, innovative technology and intelligence are engrained in the DNA of the MateBook X Pro Series, and the latest iteration exemplifies that heritage."It is our most powerful, portable and intelligent all-purpose device yet, and we're excited to bring that to the hands of consumers," Wang Yinfeng, President of PC and Tablet Product Line, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said in a statement. Made for business users and professional content creators, power users, on the outside, the new MateBook X Pro features a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machined metallic unibody design with a sandblasted finish. The device is available is available in mystic silver and space gray colours.The flagship notebook is powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U and i5-8265U processors coupled with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 Graphics processing unit (GPU) running on 2GB GDDR5 VRAM and promises to deliver a smooth experience for graphics and video editing, gaming and multimedia content consumption. For cooling, it houses an intelligent system that switches between active and passive modes for silent cooling performance, while the two HUAWEI "Shark Fin Fans 2.0" feature larger fins to produce a higher air output.The Huawei MateBook 13 and MateBook 14 ultra-portable 13-inch and 14-inch notebooks come with FullView display and support intelligent interconnectivity between smart devices and PCs. It features a 3:2 FullView display with 10-point multi-touch options and a screen-to-body ratio of 88 percent. The MateBook 13 device would be available in China as well as select countries and locations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and more regions while the MateBook 14 will be sold in China, as well as select countries and locations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and more from April.The MateBook 14 features an upgraded HUAWEI "Share 6 3.0 OneHop", thus, enabling smartphone users to share pictures, videos and documents in a snap. The MateBook 14 features Fingerprint Power Button 2.0. wherein the two-in-one button integrates the fingerprint sensor into power button. The device also supports Dolby Atmos 10 that promises to deliver an immersive cinematic audio experience and also supports Amazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana -- two smart voice assistants.