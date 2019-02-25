MWC 2019: Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 210 Budget Phones Announced

Like last year, HMD Global made a splash at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Apart from announcing its long-awaited flagship, the Nokia 9 with five cameras at the back, the company also announced a bunch of affordable handsets for the mass markets.The new range includes the Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus and the Nokia 210 feature phone.Sitting on top of the new affordable range is the Nokia 4.2 with its glass and plastic build. It looks elegant and somewhat premium despite its low-end hardware capabilities. It also packs a waterdrop-notch on top of the 5.71-inch 720p TFT display. On the inside, there is a Snapdragon 439 chip with an Adreno 505 GPU and it will be offered with either 2GB or 3GB RAM options with 16GB or 32GB storage, both of which will be expandable. At the back, you get a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, phase-detection autofocus, and an LED flash. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera, which also brings in AI-based Face Unlock and there is a dedicated Google Assistant key. Other features include a fingerprint scanner, a white notification light in the power button, 4G, FM radio, NFC, and Android 9.0 Pie and a starting price of $169 (Rs 12,000 approx).Taking a step beyond the Nokia 3.1 and 3.1 Plus, the new Nokia 3.2 features a large 6.26-inch 720p TFT display with a similar waterdrop notch as the 4.2. It is powered by the Snapdragon 429 chipset with similar 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB memory configurations. Notably the 16GB variant does not feature a fingerprint scanner but the 32GB variant gets one at the back. There’s a single 13-megapixel camera with autofocus and a LED flash and a front 5-megapixel camera which also supports Face Unlock. Rest of the features include a 4,000 mAh battery, Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, the same notification light sitting inside the power button, FM radio, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. This one will be available for $139 (Rs 9,900 approx) for the 16GB model and $169 (Rs 12,000 approx) for the 32GB version.The Nokia 1 Plus comes as a larger version of the Nokia 1 and also carries the Android Go legacy. It does get a taller 5.45-inch display with a rather disappointing 960x480 pixels resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 processor with PowerVR GE8100 GPU and 1GB of RAM with 8GB of expandable storage similar to the original Nokia 1. The camera department get an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus and LED flash at the back and a 5-megapixel at the front with a Beauty mode. It also comes with Android Go based on the latest Android 9.0 Pie and should receive monthly security updates on time. It will be available for $89 (Rs 6,400 approx) while a limited edition 16GB variant will be available for $99 (Rs 7,100 approx) in Latin America.Wrapping up the lineup is the Nokia 210 feature phone. Why did the company announce a new feature phone? Well, the fact that HMD is now the world's number one feature phone maker. The Nokia 210 has a 2.4-inch 320x240 resolution screen, a numpad, a VGA camera on the back with an LED flash and runs on S30 software with Opera Mini Browser, Facebook, and Classic Snake game. Users will also get access to a Mobile Store for app downloads, but considering the low storage space, you will be limited when it comes to loading apps. The 210 will be available for $35 (Rs 2,500 approx).