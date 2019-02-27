English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MWC 2019: Qualcomm Brings 5G to Laptops With New PC Platform
At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform, a chip the company expects to power the first 5G PCs.
MWC 2019: Qualcomm Brings 5G to Laptops With New PC Platform (Photo: Reuters)
ust days after announcing their second-generation 5G modem, Qualcomm put that Snapdragon X55 to use in the Snapdragon 8xc Compute Platform, a PC chip designed to bring 5G connectivity to the first generation of laptops using the new mobile internet standard.
This new PC platform, according to Qualcomm, promises "extreme performance, extreme battery life, and extreme connectivity." Basically, it will combine premium smartphone capabilities -- AI-tech and all -- with PC power to provide a battery life into the days and connectivity into the multi-gigabits.
Already, Lenovo is working with Qualcomm to develop a 5G connected PC using this platform that's expected to be introduced early next year. It will offer AI, high performance, long battery life, and always-on connectivity.
The Snapdragon 8xc is already being sampled by customers and is expected to be powering commercial devices late this year.
