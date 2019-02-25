MWC 2019: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G phone Launched, Price, Specifications And More

Launching its products for the first time at 2019 MWC, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Sunday unveiled its maiden 5G smartphone -- Mi Mix 3 5G -- starting at euro 599 (Rs 48,258). The Mi Mix 3 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with the chipmaker's AX50 5G modem, Donovan Sung, Director, Product Management, Xiaomi, told reporters here.The phone will be commercially available from May this year, he said. Like the Mi Mix 3 phone which was launched in China last year, the 5G phone will have features like magnetic slider, a ceramic body, 12 megapixel (MP) + 12MP dual rear camera, 24MP + 2MP front camera and will house a 3,800 mAH battery. On Saturday, OPPO showcased its 5G phone. Samsung had earlier unveiled its 5G phone at an event in the US. Chinese tech giant Huawei is also likely to unveil its 5G foldable phone at 2019 Mobile World Congress (MWC).In collaboration with European telecom operator Orange, Xiaomi also demonstrated a live 5G video call at the event using the Mi Mix 3 phone. Xiaomi also launched its first three-camera phone -- Mi 9 -- for Europe starting at euro 449 (Rs 36,174). The flagship Mi 9, launched in China on Wednesday, supports a 20 watts wireless charging that can fully charge the device in 90 minutes, Xiaomi claimed.The phone has a 48 MP triple camera setup at the rear and a 20MP selfie camera. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, the phone houses a 3,300 mAH battery."The product will be available soon and pre-order starts in Spain today (Sunday)," Sung said.