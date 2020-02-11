MWC 2020: Coronavirus Worry is Why Sony Decides to Give Barcelona a Skip This Year

The outbreak of Coronavirus in China and many countries has led to multiple tech companies pull out of one of the biggest technology related events, the Mobile World Congress 2020, which starts later this month. Joining the bandwagon of the companies, who have decided not to attend the event, Sony too will now announce whatever it is they want to, via YouTube instead. Sony insists this comes after they have been closely monitoring the evolving situation following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Sony has been closely monitoring the evolving situation following the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization on January 30 2020. As we place the utmost importance on the safety and wellbeing of our customers, partners, media and employees, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting and participating at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. The Sony press conference will now instead take place at the scheduled time of 8:30am (CET) on February 24, 2020 as a video via our official Xperia YouTube channel to share our exciting product news,” they say in an official statement.

Multiple major technology brands including, NVIDIA, Amazon and LG have already decided to skip the event.

Meanwhile, Mobile World Congress too has issued a statement regarding the Coronavirus. In the statement, they have informed that people coming from China’s Hubei region will not be allowed and other people coming from China will have to give a proof of being away from the country for 14 days before the date of the event. "All travellers who have been in China will need to demonstrate proof they have been outside of China 14 days prior to the event (passport stamp, health certificate)," say the guidelines. "Temperature screening will be implemented and attendees will need to self-certify they have not been in contact with anyone infected," it added.

