MWC 2020: Nokia 8.2 5G Alongside Affordable Phones Expected From HMD Global
Nokia is likely to unveil a type of wearable fitness tracker, complete with NFC and Google Pay, and the Nokia 5.2 at MWC 2020.
(Image for representation: News18)
The upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020 is expected to witness the launch of a couple of new devices from HMD Global. As per a report, the brand may come up with the Nokia 8.2 5G and an all-new original series Nokia device. Till now, no details about the device are known. Further, it is also rumored that the company might unveil a type of fitness tracker wearable complete with NFC and Google Pay. It is likely that the Nokia 5.2, which was expected to launch at last year’s Mobile World Congress will finally be released in 2020.
The phone may house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 3GB RAM along with 32GB storage. However, an expensive variant of it will have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. In terms of camera, the phone is expected to house a 16-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel depth sensor at the back. In terms of display, the device should have a 6.2-inch notched LCD panel which comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.
Probably, the cheapest smartphone that Nokia has in the MWC lineup, the Nokia 1.3 is likely to have a 6-inch LCD screen along with an unspecified MediaTek chipset. In terms of storage, the device is expected to come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Further, it is being expected that the phone will have a 3D nano-textured plastic cover on the back. The camera is most probably will be of 13-megapixel at the rear and 5-megapixel at the front.
