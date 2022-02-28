MWC 2022: Huawei Unveils New MacBook Pro And iMac Rivals In The Market - All Details

Huawei has kickstarted the frenzy at Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona this week with a slew of new computing products. Huawei is one of the many brands present at the mobile event taking place after two years because of the pandemic.

The Chinese brand has showcased its new range of Windows laptops, 2-in-1 convertibles as well as unique products for consumers. Here are all the details you need about these new devices from Huawei announced.

Huawei MateBook X Pro

The MateBook X Pro is essentially a MacBook Pro clone running on Windows operating system. Huawei claims to have redesigned the new premium laptop, making it thinner and lighter at 1.38 kg. The notebook features a 14.2-inch display with support for 3120×2080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness.

But the new design also focuses on better cooling as per the company, which is likely to push the performance levels of the machine. Speaking of which, Huawei is using the 11th generation Intel processors, so the new hardware isn’t getting the latest power units. The new touchpad supports better gestures, and even the audio setup gets boosted for superior sound output. The bundled charger with MateBook X Pro delivers 90W charging speed, and 50W SuperCharge for other compatible devices. However, the webcam has been limited to 720p quality.

Huawei MateBook E

MateBook E is the iPad Pro as well as the Microsoft Surface Pro alternative for buyers. Huawei has made its design thinner than what you get with the Surface Pro. The device comes with an OLED 12.6-inch display offering 2560×1600 pixels quality. MateBook E also uses Intel’s 11th gen processors. It supports the Smart Magnetic Keyboard from Huawei that doubles up as a case and kickstand, something that the Magic Keyboard does for Apple. The convertible lets you charge at 65W speed using its default charging unit. You also have the M Pencil support for scribbles and drawing on the MateBook E.

Huawei MateStation X

The MateStation X is an all-in-one PC with a 28.1-inch display, powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series processors, with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. It has three built-in speakers, and four microphones for better calling quality.

Huawei MatePad Paper

MWC events have a few intriguing products, and Huawei is bringing the MatePad Paper into that category this year. It is basically an e-reader like the Kindles, with a large 10.3–inch display that lets you watch videos as well.

It also supports the M Pencil for taking notes. It runs on the HarmonyOS platform, gets 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a battery life of four weeks.

We are not sure if these products will move beyond the China market. And if it does, except to see them in some parts of Europe later this year.

