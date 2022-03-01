MWC 2022: Lenovo IdeaPad Laptops And Chromebooks With 12th Gen Intel CPUs Unveiled

Lenovo is also putting its hands up at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona this week, and it has a wide range of products to offer. Over here, we have got the new IdeaPad series of laptops and Chromebooks from the brand that come powered by the latest 12th gen Intel Core and AMD processors.

The IdeaPad series has mostly focused on mobility, which explains the reason behind launching the new products at the MWC 2022.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i And Flex 5: Price And Specifications

The IdeaPad Flex 5 series comes in two different screen sizes of 14-inch and 16-inch, which get plastic and metal front panels, respectively. But Lenovo is offering them with three different screen quality, which includes Full HD+ (1080p), 2.2K (1400p) and 2.8K (1800p). Even the webcams have HD or Full HD options, based on which model you buy.

IdeaPad Flex 5i gets the new 12th generation Intel Core series, up to Core i7 along with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage option. The IdeaPad Flex 5 comes powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 processor. You have USB Type C port, regular USB ports, HDMI port, and headphone jack for connectivity on both the models.

Both these IdeaPads will be available in May. The IdeaPad Flex 5i prices start at $619 for the 14-inch model, while you shell out $899 for the bigger variant. The Flex 5 prices start from $689 and goes up to $749 for the 16-inch model.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i: Price And Specifications

The IdeaPad Duet 5i is a Surface-like product with 2-in-1 convertible abilities. It runs on Windows, sports a 12-inch display offering Quad HD+ resolution at 2500×1600 pixels. It supports a stylus called Lenovo Active Pen, and gets Dolby Vision support.

The Duet is also powered by 12th gen Intel Core processors, and offers you to configure the RAM to 16GB, and 1TB of SSD storage. Lenovo has added a built-in kickstand so that you don’t need an accessory to do that, and the tablet weighs 809 grams. The device has two cameras of 5-megapixels at the front and back.

IdeaPad Duet 5i gets a price tag of $749 and comes to the market in July.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i, Flex 5i Chromebook: Price And Specifications

The list also includes the new IdeaPad Chromebook models; the Flex 3i and the Flex 5i. Both these cater to a different price range and consumer. The Flex 3i features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, powered by Intel Celeron N6000 processor, with up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The IdeaPad Flex 3i comes for $399 later this year.

As for the IdeaPad Flex 5i, you have a more compact 14-inch form factor, the display supports 1080p quality, and it has a full HD webcam. It uses the 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor, with 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB SSD storage. The device has a dual speaker system and promises 10 hours of battery.

The IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook comes to the market for $499 and will be available in June.

