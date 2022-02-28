MWC 2022: Nokia C21, C21 Plus And C2 Android Go Smartphones Debut: Price, Specifications

HMD Global announced its budget C21 series and the C2 Android Go smartphones on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona. Nokia has usually come out with exciting or attention-grabbing devices at the event. But this year it has taken an unusual route of focusing on cheap phones. The company promises two years of security updates, which runs out in 2024 by that estimate.

Nokia C21, C21 Plus And C2 2nd Edition Specifications

HMD Global has launched three phones, all of them running on the lightweight Android Go 11 Edition. So, the point of RAM and storage becomes less debatable. Nokia C21 and the C21 Plus comes with Unisoc processor, while the C2 2nd Edition uses a quad-core MediaTek chipset.

Nokia C21 can be bought with 2GB or 3GB RAM, along with 32GB internal storage. The C21 Plus gets 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM options, offered with 32GB or 64GB storage. Nokia C2 2nd Edition only comes with 1GB and 2GB RAM, 32GB storage on board.

Nokia C21, C21 Plus and the C2 2nd Edition sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 6.5-inch HD+ display, and 5.7-inch FWVGA display, respectively. When it comes to images, the C21 has an 8-megapixel rear, 5-megapixel front camera. The C21 Plus features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor.

On the front, you have a 5-megapixel sensor. The C2 2nd Edition only gets a 5-megapixel rear, and a 2-megapixel front camera.

For backup you have the C21, C21 Plus and the C2 2nd Edition smartphones with a 3,000mAh, 4000mAh and 2,400mAh battery.

Nokia C21, C21 Plus and C2 2nd Edition Prices

Nokia C21 comes for EUR 99 (Rs 8,500 approx), the bigger Nokia C21 Plus costs EUR 119 (Rs 10,800 approx) and the C2 2nd Edition gets a price tag of EUR 79 (Rs 6,500 approx).

