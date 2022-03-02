MWC 2022: Nokia Purebook Pro Laptop With Windows 11 And Intel CPU Debuts

Nokia is expanding its products in the laptop segment, and the new product as part of the lineup is called Purebook Pro. It runs on Windows operating system and has been unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) this week.

Nokia is a renowned name in the mobile industry, but the company is now using its brand to offer more products. We have already seen tablets from the company, as well as wireless earbuds in the market. The Purebook Pro is an interesting addition to its catalogue, considering the laptop market is heavily fought between the top players like HP, Lenovo and Dell among others.

Nokia Purebook Pro Specifications

Nokia Purebook Pro carries a big display. You can get it with either a 15.6-inch screen or a 17.3-inch model. And based on its size, you have the variants measuring at 1.7 kg and 2.5 kg, respectively.

Nokia is using the Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB RAM to power the device. It also gets 512GB SSD storage which is quite good in most cases. The laptop features an anti-glare coating on the screen and has been equipped with a 2-megapixel front camera.

Purebook Pro comes with a fingerprint reader and has a large trackpad. It misses out on backlight support for the keyboard which was expected. Strangely, Purebook Pro only gets three USB Type C ports and a microSD card reader. The omission of a regular USB port seems strange.

Nokia Purebook Pro Price And Availability

Nokia Purebook Pro prices start from EUR 699 (Rs 58,800 approx) for the 15.6-inch model, while the bigger 17.3-inch version costs you EUR 799 (Rs 67,200 approx).

The company has not revealed the markets where Purebook Pro will launch, and when it will be available.

