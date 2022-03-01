MWC 2022: Oppo Announces 150W, 240W Fast Charging For Oppo And OnePlus Smartphones

At MWC 2022, Oppo showcased it’s new fast charging technologies. While brands like Xiaomi have already talked about 120W fast charging that can charge a phone with a battery capacity of 4,500 in around 15 minutes, Oppo seems to be setting the bar a bit higher. The company has introduced 150W SUPERVOOC with Battery Health Engine (BHE) and 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge technology.

So, how fast can 240W charging be? Oppo claims that this technology can charge a 4,500mAh smartphone battery from 1% to 100% in about 9 minutes safely.

“As charging science continues to develop at an ever-increasing pace, users’ expectations are responding accordingly. Since the launch of VOOC flash charge in 2014, OPPO has prioritized the overall charging experience while leading the development of flash charge technologies. We will continue to push the limits of high-power flash charge technologies, actively tackling emerging issues such as the deterioration of battery health, and providing users with safe, efficient, smart, and fast charging solutions that go beyond speed,” said Jeff Zhang, Chief Charging Technology Scientist, Oppo.

How does Oppo’s new 150W SUPERVOOC charging work

The 150W SUPERVOOC flash charge with BHE uses direct charging technology with two charge pumps which can support up to 20V/7.5A charging. The adapter for 150W SUPERVOOC with BHE leverages gallium nitride (GaN) to reduce the size of the adapter to nearly the same size as the previous generation 65W SUPERVOOC adapter, measuring 58 x 57 x 30mm, and weighing around 172 grams.

Oppo’s new ‘Battery Health Engine’ is powered by its battery management chip and includes two key technologies: Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology. “Together, they improve battery health, safety, and performance by optimising the hardware and software,” said Oppo.

Smart Battery Health Algorithm can track real-time electric potential across the negative electrodes inside the battery. It dynamically adjusts the charging currency within a reasonable range, effectively minimising the occurrence of dead lithium while maintaining the maximum charging current. This is said to ensure prolonged battery lifespan and faster charging speeds.

On the other hand, Battery Healing Technology optimises battery life from the inner system of the battery. “By improving the electrolyte formula, the electrodes are continuously repaired during the battery’s charge and discharge cycles, forming a more stable and durable solid electrolyte interface (SEI) that always stays in a perfect state in real-time. This helps in reducing the wear and tear of the positive and negative electrodes of the battery, therefore, enhancing battery performance and extending battery lifespan,” explained Oppo.

OnePlus And Oppo Phones To Get This New 150W Charging Technology

According to Oppo, BHE will be integrated into most mid-to-high-end OPPO and OnePlus phones in the future, bringing safety, efficiency, and durability to more users. 150W SUPERVOOC flash charge with BHE will debut on a OnePlus smartphone in the second quarter of this year.

Oppo 240W SUPERVOOC Charging Tech: How Does It Work

Along with 150W charging tech, Oppo has also launched 240W SUPERVOOC. This new technology can charge a 4500mAh battery to 100% in about 9 minutes.

240W SUPERVOOC is designed with 24V/10A technology on the Type-C interface. It boasts three charge pumps and the power supplied to the handsets can be converted to 10V/24A. Furthermore, the battery’s leading discharge rating allows the hardware to support a maximum of 240W.

240W SUPERVOOC is said to come with five safety protection measures as well as a specially customised intelligent control chip that controls the voltage, current, and temperature to deliver a safe charging solution. A customised battery safety monitoring chip monitors whether the battery of the mobile phone is damaged by external forces when in use.

“Temperature protection has been enhanced via 13 temperature sensors installed in the phone, reducing the chance of overheating and avoiding abnormalities,” Oppo said.

Disclaimer: The author has travelled to Barcelona, Spain to attend Mobile World Congress on the invitation of Oppo India.

