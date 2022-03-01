MWC 2022: Poco M4 Pro 4G Coming To India Next Week - Price, Specifications And More

Smartphone maker Poco has announced its latest mid-range smartphone, the Poco M4 Pro during the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The company has announced the Poco M4 Pro with a MediaTek processor and a RAM expansion technology. The smartphone also comes with an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate display and a 5,000mAh battery. The Poco M4 Pro will make it to the Indian market on March 7 and will be launched as a 4G variant of the Poco M4 Pro 5G that was launched in India earlier this month.

Poco M4 Pro 4G Price And Availability

The Poco M4 Pro 4G prices and availability in India have been announced. The smartphone will be launched at a price of Rs 14,999 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs 16,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 17,999 onwards for the top-spec 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. As an introductory offer, Poco will launch the smartphone at a Rs 1,000 discount for HDFC Bank Debit/ Credit card customers. The smartphone will be launched in India on March 7 and will be sold via Flipkart.

Poco M4 Pro 4G Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Poco M4 Pro 4G will be launched with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM, along with a Turbo RAM feature that expands the smartphone’s RAM to up to 11GB. There will be up to 128GB of internal storage on the Poco M4 Pro 4G. The smartphone will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the Poco M4 Pro 4G will come with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, IR blaster, a USB type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.

Poco M4 Pro 4G Camera

The camera on the Poco M4 Pro 4G includes a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. Up front, the Poco M4 Pro 4G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

