MWC 2022: Qualcomm Upgrades Bluetooth Tech To Give Better Noise Cancellation, Hi-Fi Audio For Wireless Headphones - What It Means For You

Wireless headphones and earbuds could soon deliver better noise cancellation and high-quality music output. Qualcomm has designed its new Bluetooth chipset that promises exciting times for audiophiles, and you don’t even have to splurge big to experience its capabilities.

You must have heard a lot of Lossless music on Apple Music, or Spotify bringing Hi-Fi service for users. Qualcomm says it has gone one step ahead, and made your smartphone capable enough to deliver these features.

The new chips called S3 and S5 will be made available on consumer products in 2022 itself. The likes of Yamaha, Master & Dynamic and Audio Technica are some of them getting the chip and its powers by second of 2022.

All this sounds exciting right? Qualcomm says bringing these features to the hardware has taken years of research. However, the company is quick to point out that S3 and S5 only benefit if your phone also has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound technology. So, you are mostly looking at brands like Samsung, OnePlus and even Motorola adopting this technology on its smartphones. So, it is likely that the next Samsung flagship phone, or the OnePlus 11 series could include the new S3 and S5 chip.

What Qualcomm Promises With New Bluetooth Tech For Wireless Headphones

Now, we wouldn’t want to get your expectations high, but Qualcomm has shared a glowing report of what the S3 and S5 bring to the table. Here are the aspects of wireless headphones that could improve in the future:

Lossless audio quality, like we mentioned, could finally have the platform to go mainstream. You don’t have to invest in an Apple product, or pay for any subscription offering Hi-Fi music. Just get the right equipment to see

its benefits.

Better latency is a must for gamers, and wireless headphones could surely use some improvement on that front. The Bluetooth S3 and S5 chips offer 25 percent faster latency, which is going to please you all gamers out there.

Noise cancelling is a crucial part of wireless audio gear these days. Unless you try it, you never know it is needed. The chip is likely to push the envelope of noise cancellation to a new level, and also allow you to hear in different conditions.

Improving voice calling quality has also been part of Qualcomm’s to-do, and it seems the S3 and S5 have finally done the trick for the manufacturer. Now, we are hoping the quality and connectivity both improve, to deliver a crisp voice for the listener.

There is no denying that Qualcomm seems to have worked on the feedback from the market. And if these changes work as advertised, you have our undivided attention.

