MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime Laptop With 2K Display And 16GB RAM Announced

Realme has a few more products lined up at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) this week. We got the pricing details of the new GT 2 Pro lineup. And now, Realme has showcased the latest notebook called the Realme Book Prime. The Prime model looks to offer more features to the buyer, but continues to rely on the older 11th generation Intel processors. Having said that, the machine comes with up to 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage which means performance and portability are unlikely to be an issue.

Realme Book Prime Laptop Specifications

Realme Book Prime gets a 2K display with the bezels narrowed down so that you get a wider screen profile for viewing. The screen size is 14.6-inch and you get it with 2160×1440 pixels resolution, similar to the other Realme Book laptops launched earlier. It has an aluminium chassis, and gets a thickness of 14.9mm. It offers backlit support and a trackpad big enough for smooth navigation.

Realme is offering the Book Prime laptop powered by 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB or 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage for both the models. Realme says the built-in battery can offer backup of up to 12 hours with a single charge. The device can be charged at 65W speed via the USB Type C interface.

Realme Book Prime Laptop Price

Realme Book Prime laptop prices start from EUR 999 (Rs 84,200 approx) for the 8GB + 512GB model. While the company is asking people to pay EUR 1,099 (Rs 92,000 approx) for the 16GB RAM variant. Realme Book Prime is likely to be available in the coming months, and comes in red, grey and green colours.

Considering Realme sees Europe as a secondary market, we expect the Realme Book Prime to launch with a lower price tag in countries like India, where the premium segment is competitive but mostly skewed towards brands like Apple.

