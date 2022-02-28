MWC 2022: Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series With AMOLED Display And 12th Gen Intel Processors Unveiled

Samsung is using the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) platform to showcase its new computing range as part of the Galaxy Book series. The new Galaxy Book 2 lineup includes the Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360.

The big highlights of these devices is that you get an AMOLED display, unique form factors, using 12th gen Intel processors and more. Here are all the details about the new Galaxy Book 2 series.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro And Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360: Price And Specifications

Both the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 have been introduced in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes. They feature an AMOLED display that supports Full HD resolution and offer portability.

Both the devices use the 12th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, which support slim computing devices and deliver efficient performance. Samsung has added a full HD webcam on these devices, which is a much needed upgrade in PCs these days.

The Galaxy Book 2 comes for $1,049 (Rs 79,190 approx), while the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 prices start from $1,249 (Rs 94,290 approx). Pre-order for both the devices start from March 18.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360: Price And Specifications

Next in the line is the Galaxy Book 2 360 variant has less appealing features, which makes it accessible to more consumers. This model also comes with 12th Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. However, unlike the ‘Pro’ models, you get it with an HD webcam and even for a 13.3-inch form factor, the dimensions are comparatively heavier at 1.18 kg. It sports an AMOLED screen which is always a viewer’s delight.

As you’d expect, the Galaxy Book 2 360 prices start from $899 (Rs 67,800 approx) and you can pre-order it from March 18 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business: Price And Specifications

As the name suggests, this Galaxy Book 2 variant focuses on the business folks, where you have the Lenovo ThinkPad or the HP EliteBook series. The design includes matte finish to give it a durable look and feel.

Samsung has dropped the AMOLED panel for this model altogether. You do have a full HD webcam, Ethernet port is there too, along with support for SIM connectivity.

Samsung hasn’t shared the price range for this notebook. But the company is bringing the model to select markets in April.

