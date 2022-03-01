MWC 2022: Samsung Galaxy Note Is Now 'Officially Dead' With S22 Ultra Launch

With this year’s Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launch, it was quite evident that Samsung’s Galaxy Note series of smartphones is history. Now, during the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, the South Korean brand has confirmed that it is discontinuing the Samsung Galaxy Note smartphones. Samsung’s smartphone chief Roh Tae-moon confirmed to reporters that Samsung’s Galaxy Note “will come out as Ultra" going forward. The “Ultra" here was referred to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that was launched earlier this month.

This means that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series that was launched in 2020 was the last Galaxy Note smartphone from the company. This year’s Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was also launched as a proper alternative to the Galaxy Note with a similar, more sharp-edged design with an in-built S Pen. Last year, amid rumours of the Galaxy Note series being discontinued, Samsung gave S Pen support on both the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, a rather significant indicator of the company’s plans.

The Samsung Galaxy Note series was the smartphone range that started the trend of large screen smartphone. First launched in 2011, the Samsung Galaxy Note (first generation) was the first smartphone to come with a 5.3-inch display. While it is smaller than the smallest iPhone (iPhone Mini) currently, the Samsung Galaxy Note was significantly larger than its competitors back in the day like the 4.3-inch Samsung Galaxy SII or the iPhone 4S with a 3.5-inch display.

Over the years, however, as smartphone sizes started getting bigger, the lines between Samsung’s Galaxy S smartphones and Galaxy Note smartphones started becoming blurry, to a point where by the end of it, the differentiating factor between the two remained only the S Pen slot.

The Samsung Galaxy Note series, while being extremely popular in its life, didn’t have a perfect run, however. The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 series was one of the biggest disasters that we have seen in the smartphone space. Many Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices reportedly exploded across the world due to a battery flaw. The problem was so widespread, that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones were banned from flights and Samsung recalled the devices and cancelled the Galaxy Note 7 series completely.

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold devices, Samsung already has the largest smartphone screen it can possibly provide, and the company has now added S Pen support on the Galaxy Z Fold, giving it almost all features of the Note series, along with a bigger screen.

