MWC 2022: This Is When Samsung’s Next Big Launch Event Will Take Place

Samsung is back with another big event this month, and after unveiling its Galaxy S22 smartphone series along with the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, the South Korean brand isn’t done just yet. Next up, the brand is hosting an event at the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. The company shared an event teaser for February 27 with icons of tablet, notebook and foldable devices sprayed all around the visual in the invite here.

The official invite from the company says, “Samsung Electronics is once again redefining the future of how we work and how we learn.” The event will be virtually streamed on Samsung Newsroom and its YouTube channel on February 27.

The company has made a habit of hosting its event right before the Mobile World Congress begins. And Samsung is continuing with its tradition in 2022 as well. The animation teaser with the invite includes foldable devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy Z Flip. You also have the Galaxy Watch along with the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet that was unveiled at the event earlier this month.

The MWC event from Samsung generally includes new Galaxy laptops, and with the launch timeline due for the previous versions, it is possible the new Galaxy Book lineup could be showcased at the event on February 27. However, it is unlikely that we will be seeing new foldable phones on this day, since Samsung usually keeps them reserved for the Unpacked event that happens around August every year.

Either way, we’ll be keeping our eyes on what Samsung has to offer at the event later this month, when we could also get some news about the availability of the new Galaxy Tab S8 tablets in the market.

