MWC 2023: OnePlus First Foldable Smartphone Confirmed To Launch This Year - Check Details Here

MWC 2023: Global technology brand OnePlus has announced that it will launch its first foldable smartphone in the second half of 2023. The announcement was made during its “From Fast & Smooth to Beyond” panel discussion at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

“Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience. It must be a flagship phone that doesn’t settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market.” said Kinder Liu, President, and COO of OnePlus at the event.

More information on the OnePlus foldable will be released in the coming months, said the company.

The company also shared its plan of building a stronger smart ecosystem in the next three to five years to bring its signature fast and smooth experience to broader categories. Creating this ecosystem will allow OnePlus to provide a seamless connection between OnePlus devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs, and other Internet-of-things devices.

The brand recently launched the latest generation of its flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 5G. It was the first OnePlus phone which applied an extended software support policy of four years of operating system updates and five years of security updates to make the experience even more future-proofed. .

Meanwhile, OnePlus 11 Concept has been showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona this week, and now we finally know what the new concept device from the company promises here.

The teaser video of the concept model suggested that OnePlus is following the design template offered by Nothing last year with its LED-laden finish. Instead, OnePlus is optimising the performance of its device without letting heat become an issue and show people how the icy cryogenic liquid flowing through the back panel.

OnePlus wants to bring PC-like cooling systems to mobile devices and the OnePlus 11 Concept gives us a glimpse into the future. The company is calling its innovation the Active CryoFlex technology which includes a cooling pump that sends the liquid across the phone and you can see it moving through the back panel.

