MWC 2023: Samsung To Showcase New Galaxy S23 Series Smartphones And Laptops

MWC 2023: South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced that it will showcase its latest products and services, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone and Galaxy Boo k3 Ultra at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 to March 2, 2023.

Through ‘immersive and interactive’ exhibitions, visitors to the Samsung booth will get a ‘first-hand’ look at the most recent Samsung Galaxy innovations, the company said in a blog post.

“At Samsung, we believe the future of Galaxy innovation lies in sustainability commitment and open collaboration with partners. At MWC this year, we’re excited to showcase how our latest lineups including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Ultra, exemplify Samsung’s approach to enabling new possibilities that enhance our daily lives," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.

The tech giant also mentioned that it believes in “open collaboration" and is working with industry-leading partners to “create the best experiences" for its customers.

MWC attendees will be able to discover “the best of Samsung’s services with demos for sleep coaching with Samsung Health on the Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung Wallet and connecting and controlling home devices with SmartThings," the company said.

At MWC 2023, Samsung will also be part of Qualcomm’s booth. Visitors can check out the performance of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, featuring the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

The Samsung Display Booth will demonstrate the durability of Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) used on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. Visitors can also experience first-hand the clear and vivid Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display used on the Galaxy Book 3 series.

“Samsung believes in working with industry leading partners to create the best experiences for its customers. Thanks to this approach, visitors will be able to find Samsung at various partner booths throughout this year’s MWC," the company said.

