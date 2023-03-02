MWC 2023: Tecno Debuts First Foldable Phone For Under Rs 1 Lakh

Tecno is the latest brand to enter the world of foldable smartphones, giving buyers more options in the market. Tecno would probably be the least expected brand to enter the segment but here we are at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) where the device has been launched for various markets. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, triple rear cameras and a high refresh rate screen for both sides.

Tecno Phantom V Fold Price In India

Tecno will launch the Phantom V Fold in Q2 2023, starting with India where it will be priced at Rs 89,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, and Rs 99,999 for the 12GB + 512GB. There will be a special launch offer price of Rs 79,999 for a limited period as well.

Tecno Phantom V Fold Specifications

The cover display of the device carries a 6.42-inch AMOLED panel with support for 1080p and a 120Hz screen. The screen that you get in the unfolded form is 7.85-inch with 2K resolution and a 120Hz LTPO panel. Tecno is powering this device with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset which is quite capable on its own, and you have it with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

On the imaging side, it has a triple camera system at the back that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel zoom sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. There are two selfie cameras on the foldable, a 32-megapixel shooter on the cover display, and a 16-megapixel sensor on the inner screen. Tecno has packed a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging that promises 100 percent juice in under an hour.

It is fair to say that 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for the foldable segment, and Samsung is finally going to have some competition in this arena which bodes well for the buyers and the industry.

