My Opinion Won't Change: Jeff Bezos Defends Amazon's 'Black Lives Matter' Stance

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has explained why the Black Lives Matter movement is not an insult to others. In a reply to an Amazon customer in an Instagram post, Bezos said that 'Black Lives Matter' doesn't mean that other lives don't matter.

The screenshot of an email from a customer that Bezos posted along with his response on Friday said that it was "disturbing" and "offensive" that Amazon posted a message on its website in solidarity with the movement. The customer's used the phrase "ALL LIVES MATTER!"

"I have to disagree with you. 'Black Lives Matter' doesn't mean other lives don't matter. Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face in our law enforcement and justice system," posted Bezos. Bezos said "he doesn't have to worry that his son might be choked to death while being detained one day. I want you to know I support this movement that we see happening all around us and my stance won't change".

In a blog post this week, Amazon said it stands in solidarity with Black employees, customers and partners. "As part of that effort, Amazon will donate a total of $10 million to organizations that are working to bring about social justice and improve the lives of Black and African Americans," said the company.