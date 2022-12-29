My Tools of the Trade as a Tech Journalist and Why Less is More

As a tech journalist, it’s more important than ever to have a portable and efficient setup for staying up-to-date on the latest industry trends and news as 2022 comes to a close. As such, it’s important to carefully consider the tools and gear that make up your everyday carry. And, while most of my work is done from home, often—I find it monotonous to keep working out of a single desk at home; ergo, I frequently work out of quaint cafés—making it essential for me to have a handy setup.

For me, my iPad Air 4th Generation with Apple Pencil is a must-have for quickly jotting down notes and ideas, as well as creating visual content with Procreate. The Apple Pencil is a game-changer for note-taking, allowing me to easily write and draw on the iPad with precision and speed.

Alongside the iPad, I also rely on my HP Probook laptop for typing out articles, doing research, and handling more in-depth tasks. The Silviano Leather Sleeve is another great accessory for carrying both of these devices, as it not only provides a professional look and feel, but it also has built-in smart features like Bluetooth tracking and an RFID-protected pocket for keeping my cards safe. The interior has enough pockets to house things like a pen, and perhaps, a small notebook, but it has one big-enough pocket to house my iPad, and to be frank, that’s all I need.

So, when I’m on-the-go, I usually carry my laptop, iPad, and my AirPods Pro—everything inside the 14-inch sleeve. This results in an ultra-light setup that I can carry everywhere with ease.

And yes, I also carry a Samsung T7 SSD, in case I need access to some of my resources, or do some quick on-the-go edits on my iPad. Yes, you can edit professional grade video on the iPad using apps like LumaFusion, directly editing off of an SSD.

In addition to the aforementioned gear, I also rely on my iPhone 12 mini and AirPods Pro for staying connected on the go. Yes, I still use the iPhone 12 mini when I’m not testing a new phone. You guessed it right—it is due to its small form-factor, and honestly, it’s all the phone I need for now. It has a good enough camera, and most importantly, it is still quite snappy.

The MagSafe Leather Wallet is a great accessory for keeping my phone and cards together, and the AirPods Pro are perfect for taking calls and listening to music while I work.

While my iPad and laptop are crucial tools for my work as a journalist, I rely on my iPad when I’m not working but running quick errands. It’s a versatile device that goes with me wherever I go, making it easy to stay connected and productive even when I’m not working.

However, it’s important to have some downtime and relaxation too, and that’s where my Nintendo Switch comes in. I always make sure to have it with me, just in case I have some spare time on my hands and want to unwind with a quick Animal Crossing session. It’s a great way to relax and recharge, and the portability of the Switch makes it easy to take with me wherever I go.

Overall, my everyday carry as a tech journalist includes a combination of tools and gadgets that help me stay efficient and productive, as well as devices that allow me to relax and have some fun when I’m not working. By carefully selecting the items that make up my everyday carry, I am able to work effectively and efficiently, no matter where I am.

