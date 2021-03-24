MyGov Corona Helpdesk Chatbot on WhatsApp Surpasses 30 Million Users in India In One Year

MyGov Corona Helpdesk, the official WhatsApp chatbot by The Ministry of Health and MyGov has crossed 30 million users over the last year-becoming one of the largest COVID helpline on WhatsApp. With the determination to flatten the misinformation curve and drive awareness around COVID-19, this API-based helpline is available to all WhatsApp users for free in English and Hindi language. The MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot is powered by Haptik’s Conversational AI solutions and has processed over 45 million conversations on WhatsApp from users across the country with more than 67 million messages have been sent, since its launch. To contact the helpline, citizens were required to save the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515 on their phones, and then start a chat by typing “Hi” and sending it to the number. This prompted them to either type in a query or choose from a list of frequently asked questions. Depending on the question, users were provided verified and real-time information in the form of a video, infographic or text.

“Since the pandemic first hit our country, one of WhatsApp’s most significant associations has been with the Ministry of Health and with MyGov. With the power of easy to use technology citizens gained access to the latest, verified information on Coronavirus. This is a true testament of India embarking on a journey of building an ecosystem of credible COVID related information that people could trust and at a time when they needed it the most, and on a larger canvas, it is definitely also a defining step towards building and strengthening a digitally empowered India.” said Shivnath Thukral, Director of Public Policy, WhatsApp. “Over the last year, MyGov Corona Helpdesk, an AI enabled Chatbot has been a path breaking technological solution that has helped millions of citizens by providing timely updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. The right communication strategy combined with innovative technology has been integral to deal with the pandemic, and it has been one of the endeavours of Digital India and its initiative, MyGov to become the bridge between Citizens and Government and ensure dissemination of authentic information, curb rumours, myths and misinformation. Through its one year journey, MyGov Corona Helpdesk has evolved into a vaccination interactive system and is also giving key information about Co-WIN. I congratulate Team MyGov, Haptik, our Technical Partner and the WhatsApp team on completion of one year of MyGov Corona Helpdesk. The labour of collective hard work has resulted in 3.15 Crore Users," Abhishek Singh, CEO of MyGov and Digital India said.

During pandemic, the need for accurate information was crucial to avoid panic and rumours. The ‘MyGov Corona Helpdesk’ service acted as a platform for citizens to get access to credible and updated information on the pandemic. In addition to the MyGov helpline, WhatsApp has also enabled 16+ COVID helplines in 13 other Indian states in English and regional languages.