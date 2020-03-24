MyJio Coronavirus Symptom Checker: Here is How to Check if You Are Safe or Not

Are you worried you may catch the Coronavirus, or COVID-19 infection? Is that persistent headache and cough worrying you that it might be more than the seasonal flu? The sad reality is that none of us have a definite immunity from the virus, if we aren’t sensible and take enough precautions. The Coronavirus testing kits aren’t available for everyone except those who exhibit definite symptoms. To ease your stress about the possibility of an infection in case you have a cough, cold, headache or any of the other symptoms that go with it, you can perhaps take this new Coronavirus Symptom Checker tool for a spin on the MyJio app to get a risk analysis. In fact, you can do this for not just yourself but also a family member, perhaps someone who works with you or even a friend. And this is how the MyJio Coronavirus Symptom Checker tool works.

The symptom checker tool is very timely, and you can perhaps get a first glimpse at the good news, or the potential bad news. You open the MyJio app and you will see a banner on the home screen that takes you straight to the MyJio Coronavirus Symptom Checker tool. In case you don’t see this banner, you can go to the sandwich menu on the top left corner of the screen and select the new Coronavirus – Info and Tools option. This set of features includes guides on how to work from home, learn from home, how to get medical consultation at home via digital tools, the list of test centers across all states in India, the updated statistics of the Coronavirus spread around the world and in India as well as access to answers for common questions about the COVID-19 spread and the helpline details for all regions. You will get this on the MyJio app for Android phones as well as the iPhone.

The MyJio Coronavirus Symptom Checker

You start off with my telling who this test is for—it could be for yourself, for your parents, spouse, child or even a friend. The first set of questions include the gender, age group, and the list of existing health conditions that includes asthma, chronic lung disease, diabeties, heart diseases or if the person taking this test is pregnant.

Then there are specific questions on your travel for the past 14 days to certain countries including China, Italy, Spain, Iran, or even larger regions in Europe, Middle East of Southeast Asia. You can also choose none as an option if you haven’t traveled anywhere. The Coronavirus symptom checker then asks you if you or anyone in close proximity, including the family members, may have come in contact with anyone who has had cold, cough, fever or shortness of breath in the past 14 days.

At this point, the Coronavirus symptom checker asks if the person taking this test has fever, headache, cough, cold, sore throat, shortness of breath and coarseness in the voice—the typical symptoms that Coronavirus patients exhibit.

Post this, the MyJio Coronavirus Symptom Checker tool provides a risk analysis of how likely you may be to be catching the Coronavirus infection, or if the symptoms already indicate something amiss.

MyJio Coronavirus tool can identify cluster outbreaks

Speaking to CNN-News18, Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries Limited said that Jio said that the tool puts all the COVID-19 related information in one single place and “going forward as the tool evolves and as the needs surface, we are looking for a deeper integration with the agencies so that citizens can not only diagnose their risk status and would seamlessly integrate with the services that the agencies provide to the users.” This tool can also be helpful in identifying cluster outbreaks as well. Thomas emphasized that Jio respects consumers’ privacy concerns and only anonymized data will be shared. “What we are looking at giving is aggregate information and not individual information, as we see the trends emerging through this tool,” he said.

Everyone can use this tool

The Coronavirus Symptom Checker tool is available for everyone, even if you are not a Jio mobile or Jio Fiber user, for instance. Simply download the MyJio app and access these tools irrespective of your mobile service provider. Non-Jio customers can also download the MyJio app on their phone and access these self-diagnosis tool and other features irrespective of who your mobile service provider is. Additionally, you can also access the MyJio Coronavirus Symptom Checker tool via the web browser here.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.