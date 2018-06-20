English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Myntra's First Wearable Device Launched at Rs 4,199

The device comes with "Sleep Goals and Tools" lets users set a weekly sleep goal, create bedtime reminders and wake targets.

IANS

Updated:June 20, 2018, 6:50 PM IST
Myntra's First Wearable Device Launched at Rs 4,199
Myntra Blink Go. (Image Courtesy: Myntra.com)
Fashion e-tailer Myntra on Wednesday launched its "Blink Go" first smart wearable device at Rs 4,199. The device allows users to monitor their fitness parameters and set personal fitness goals that include activity tracking -- such as steps, distance, calories, sleep, and heart rate sensor.

"This is an exciting moment for Myntra as we foray into the connected wearable segment with our first product 'Blink Go' which is a perfect blend of fashion and technology to help our customers keep track of their goals and stay fit," Jeyendran Venugopal, Chief Technology Officer, Myntra, said in a statement.

The "Sleep Goals and Tools" lets users set a weekly sleep goal, create bedtime reminders and wake targets.

"Leaderboards" feature allow users to challenge themselves and their friends on fitness tasks and goals.

