Myntra's First Wearable Device Launched at Rs 4,199
The device comes with "Sleep Goals and Tools" lets users set a weekly sleep goal, create bedtime reminders and wake targets.
Myntra Blink Go. (Image Courtesy: Myntra.com)
Fashion e-tailer Myntra on Wednesday launched its "Blink Go" first smart wearable device at Rs 4,199. The device allows users to monitor their fitness parameters and set personal fitness goals that include activity tracking -- such as steps, distance, calories, sleep, and heart rate sensor.
"This is an exciting moment for Myntra as we foray into the connected wearable segment with our first product 'Blink Go' which is a perfect blend of fashion and technology to help our customers keep track of their goals and stay fit," Jeyendran Venugopal, Chief Technology Officer, Myntra, said in a statement.
The "Sleep Goals and Tools" lets users set a weekly sleep goal, create bedtime reminders and wake targets.
"Leaderboards" feature allow users to challenge themselves and their friends on fitness tasks and goals.
