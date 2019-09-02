Mysterious 'Realme XT Pro' Smartphone with Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64MP Camera Leaked

Realme is getting all set to launch the Realme XT, its first phone packing a 64-megapixel camera, later in September. The smartphone manufacturer is also gearing up to unveil the Real Q in China. But it appears that the Chinese smartphone manufacturing company has another quad-camera phone in the pipeline that will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The details of a yet-to-be-named Realme phone have surfaced in China that gives an idea about some of its key specifications including camera hardware, display size and resolution, processor, and memory among others. If speculations are to be believed, the smartphone may be called the Realme XT Pro.

According to the latest leak by a Weibo account named Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Realme phone will feature a 6.4-inch Samsung-made AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. The smartphone is also said to have a "waterdrop" display, but it is unclear whether the leak refers to the display notch shape, or it would be Realme's take on the popular waterfall/ curved displays. The leak also mentions a new generation in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The upcoming Realme smartphone will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. However, there is no mention of whether the inbuilt storage will be expandable or not.

As per the leak, the leaked Realme phone comes equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is, however, clear whether the selfie camera will be housed in a waterdrop-shaped notch or will it be a pop-up selfie camera. The leak suggests that the smartphone will come equipped with quad rear cameras that will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor, which might well be a wide-angle snapper. Also, there are a couple of 2-megapixel sensors that might turn out to be depth and macro sensors, akin to the Realme XT. Apart from the processor, the remaining specifications of the leaked Realme phone are similar to the Realme XT. The unnamed smartphone will draw power from the faster Snapdragon 730G, while the Realme XT relies on the Snapdragon 712 SoC.

