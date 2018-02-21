English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
N Korea Cyber Threat More Aggressive Than China: US Firm
North Korea has previously been blamed for the WannaCry ransomware that briefly wreaked havoc around the world last year -- an accusation it angrily denies.
N Korea Cyber Threat More Aggressive Than China: US Firm (Image for representation)
North Korean hackers are becoming more aggressive than their Chinese counterparts, a leading US cybersecurity firm warned today, as it identified a Pyongyang-linked group as an "advanced persistent threat". It was the first time that FireEye had used the designation for a North Korean-based group. Analysts say the isolated and impoverished but nuclear-armed North has stepped up hacking operations partly to raise money for the cash-strapped regime, which is subject to multiple sanctions over its atomic weapons and ballistic missile programmes.
Also read: Uber Drops Opposition to London Language Test
North Korea has previously been blamed for the WannaCry ransomware that briefly wreaked havoc around the world last year -- an accusation it angrily denies. FireEye said North Korean operatives had expanded their targets beyond South Korea and mounted increasingly sophisticated attacks, adding it had identified a suspected North Korean cyberespionage group it dubbed "APT37" -- standing for "advanced persistent threat". APT37 was "primarily based in North Korea", it said, and its choice of targets "aligns with North Korean state interests". "We assess with high confidence that this activity is carried out on behalf of the North Korean government," it added.
Also read: Reliance Jio Ranked 17th Among World's 50 Most Innovative Companies
APT37 has been active at least since 2012, it said, previously focused on "government, military, defence industrial base and media sector" in the rival South before widening its range to include Japan, Vietnam and the Middle East last year, and industries ranging from chemicals to telecommunications. "This group should be taken seriously," FireEye added. FireEye's first APT was identified in a 2013 report by company division Mandiant, which said that hackers penetrating US newspapers, government agencies and companies "are based primarily in China and that the Chinese government is aware of them".
One group, it said then, was believed to be a branch of the Peoples Liberation Army in Shanghai called Unit 61398. Five of its members were later indicted by US federal prosecutors on charges of stealing information from US firms, provoking a diplomatic row between Washington and Beijing. "We have seen both North Korean and Chinese operation's range from simplistic to very technically sophisticated," FireEyes director of intelligence analysis John Hultquist told AFP. "The sharpest difference between the two really lies in the aggressive nature of North Korean operations," he added.
"Whereas Chinese actors have typically favoured quiet espionage, North Korea has demonstrated a willingness to carry out some very aggressive activity, ranging from attack to outright global crime." But the WannaCry ransomware, he believes, was the work of a different North Korean group. "Thus far, we have only found APT37 doing the quiet espionage but they are a tool the regime can use aggressively."
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
Also read: Uber Drops Opposition to London Language Test
North Korea has previously been blamed for the WannaCry ransomware that briefly wreaked havoc around the world last year -- an accusation it angrily denies. FireEye said North Korean operatives had expanded their targets beyond South Korea and mounted increasingly sophisticated attacks, adding it had identified a suspected North Korean cyberespionage group it dubbed "APT37" -- standing for "advanced persistent threat". APT37 was "primarily based in North Korea", it said, and its choice of targets "aligns with North Korean state interests". "We assess with high confidence that this activity is carried out on behalf of the North Korean government," it added.
Also read: Reliance Jio Ranked 17th Among World's 50 Most Innovative Companies
APT37 has been active at least since 2012, it said, previously focused on "government, military, defence industrial base and media sector" in the rival South before widening its range to include Japan, Vietnam and the Middle East last year, and industries ranging from chemicals to telecommunications. "This group should be taken seriously," FireEye added. FireEye's first APT was identified in a 2013 report by company division Mandiant, which said that hackers penetrating US newspapers, government agencies and companies "are based primarily in China and that the Chinese government is aware of them".
One group, it said then, was believed to be a branch of the Peoples Liberation Army in Shanghai called Unit 61398. Five of its members were later indicted by US federal prosecutors on charges of stealing information from US firms, provoking a diplomatic row between Washington and Beijing. "We have seen both North Korean and Chinese operation's range from simplistic to very technically sophisticated," FireEyes director of intelligence analysis John Hultquist told AFP. "The sharpest difference between the two really lies in the aggressive nature of North Korean operations," he added.
"Whereas Chinese actors have typically favoured quiet espionage, North Korea has demonstrated a willingness to carry out some very aggressive activity, ranging from attack to outright global crime." But the WannaCry ransomware, he believes, was the work of a different North Korean group. "Thus far, we have only found APT37 doing the quiet espionage but they are a tool the regime can use aggressively."
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes