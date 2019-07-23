Nagaland Hosts First ‘Mega PUBG Mobile Tournament’ to Promote New Career Aspects of Mobile Gaming

The popularity of PUBG Mobile continues as Nagaland witnessed its first PUBG Mobile tournament which saw gamers from Nagaland and neighbouring states in Northeast India participating in a competition.organised by Life Now Events. The tournament saw 100 participants which means a total of 25 squads. Team RGC hailed as the champions and won prize money of Rs 80,000. Team Bobo and WELP came in at 1st and 2nd runners-up with Rs 40,000 and Rs 20,000 as prize money, respectively.

There was also an MVP (Most Valuable Player) award which saw Shin (RGC), Magnus (Bobo) and Gyro San (WELP) winning Rs 5,000, Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,500 as prize money, respectively. According to a report, the tournament saw players from Shillong and Diphu, as well as Mokokchung, Dimapur and Kohima.

According to Life Now Events director Atsung Jamir said that one of the biggest challenges for them was connectivity which delayed the entire competition thereby doubling up its expenses. While PUBG Mobile has witnessed vast criticism across the country, the aim of the tournament was to open the ‘other side’ of mobile gaming where enthusiasts could potentially enter into a career by becoming a pro-gamer, or a product specialist or even be a mobile phone tester.

“It has a wide scope now. So instead of fighting it, if there can be one-two gamers from here who can seriously go further, we wanted to give them the platform considering that there are many good gamers from Nagaland,” Jamir added.