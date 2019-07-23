Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Nagaland Hosts First ‘Mega PUBG Mobile Tournament’ to Promote New Career Aspects of Mobile Gaming

The aim of the tournament was to open the ‘other side’ of mobile gaming where enthusiasts could potentially enter into a career by becoming a pro-gamer, or a product specialist or even be a mobile phone tester.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nagaland Hosts First ‘Mega PUBG Mobile Tournament’ to Promote New Career Aspects of Mobile Gaming
The aim of the tournament was to open the ‘other side’ of mobile gaming where enthusiasts could potentially enter into a career by becoming a pro-gamer, or a product specialist or even be a mobile phone tester.
Loading...

The popularity of PUBG Mobile continues as Nagaland witnessed its first PUBG Mobile tournament which saw gamers from Nagaland and neighbouring states in Northeast India participating in a competition.organised by Life Now Events. The tournament saw 100 participants which means a total of 25 squads. Team RGC hailed as the champions and won prize money of Rs 80,000. Team Bobo and WELP came in at 1st and 2nd runners-up with Rs 40,000 and Rs 20,000 as prize money, respectively.

There was also an MVP (Most Valuable Player) award which saw Shin (RGC), Magnus (Bobo) and Gyro San (WELP) winning Rs 5,000, Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,500 as prize money, respectively. According to a report, the tournament saw players from Shillong and Diphu, as well as Mokokchung, Dimapur and Kohima.

According to Life Now Events director Atsung Jamir said that one of the biggest challenges for them was connectivity which delayed the entire competition thereby doubling up its expenses. While PUBG Mobile has witnessed vast criticism across the country, the aim of the tournament was to open the ‘other side’ of mobile gaming where enthusiasts could potentially enter into a career by becoming a pro-gamer, or a product specialist or even be a mobile phone tester.

“It has a wide scope now. So instead of fighting it, if there can be one-two gamers from here who can seriously go further, we wanted to give them the platform considering that there are many good gamers from Nagaland,” Jamir added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram