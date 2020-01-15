Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

NaMo App Update Introduces Digital, Onground Volunteering with New Events Section

The events section in the updated version of the NaMo app allows individuals to see a list of upcoming official and volunteer-driven events, and attend or share accordingly.

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2020, 7:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
The new 'Events' section in the updated NaMo app. (Image: NaMo app)
The new 'Events' section in the updated NaMo app. (Image: NaMo app)

NaMo app, the official smartphone app of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has unveiled a new update. As part of the update, the app has revamped its 'Volunteer' module, giving users more opportunity to access the achievements of PM Modi's government, as well as attend and view events directly through the app itself. The new volunteer module is divided into two parts — Digital and Onground, and allows users from all spheres to remain updated with policies, events and more.

In the Digital Volunteering section, users of the app can access "Your Voice", which now offers an interactive vertical scrolling layout for viewing tweets, videos and infographics of the government's latest achievements, milestones and public trends about policies. Further, in the Onground Volunteering section, users can access a new 'Events' tab that gives a detailed map view of all ongoing and upcoming events, including engaging icons to attract more attention of users. Those interested can use this platform to invite others to an event, post comments about it, learn more details and also share the event in public forum. Interestingly, those who do not use the NaMo app can also access a shared event, which will open on a normal webpage on a browser.

This section of the app further allows volunteers to create events of their own through the app, to host volunteer-driven discussions on government policies, etc. The app further includes a 'Live Stream' button, which can be used to view the live streams of all events that are being hosted at the moment. Users will also have the option of reporting any nefarious activity spotted, wherein miscreants may create inappropriate events by misusing the platform.

Lastly, the updated version of the NaMo app also includes a 'Downloads' section within the Onground Volunteering tab, which users can access to view and download monthly, quarterly or half-yearly performance reports self-published by the government. The update is now live, and can be accessed by users by simply updating the NaMo app on their smartphones through the app store.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram