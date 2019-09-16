NaMo App Updated with New Interface, Features to Mark PM Modi's 69th Birthday
The new NaMo app update features more content, as well as an online showcase of exhibitions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held by BJP across India.
The updated NaMo app. (Image: Google Play Store/News18.com)
NaMo app, the official mobile phone application of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been updated ahead of his 69th birthday on Tuesday, September 17. The major update to the app features a faster, sleeker and more modern interface to improve the aesthetics. Furthermore, the app now features more content on the work being done by PM Modi, such as latest articles on his diplomatic meetings, statistics and figures, and more.
This is the first update to the app following the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, when Modi led his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, to yet another landslide victory and forming a government for the second time. Among the myriad new content and the updated interface, the app will also showcase an online version of exhibitions being held by the BJP, across India. The app further mentions "one touch navigation" and "content recommendation" as highlighted features of the newly released update.
Interestingly, the app appears to also feature a new section called 'Stories', which mimic the Instagram Stories format to present short photo snippets showcasing PM Modi. The last section features 'NaMo Exclusives', which alludes to features such as the ability for the citizen of India to suggest topics of interest for 'Mann ki Baat' — the radio and television broadcast held at regular intervals.
The updated app is now updated and live on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Since launch, the app has been downloaded over 1.5 crore (15 million) times, and has a positive rating on both Android and iOS platforms.
