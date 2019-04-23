English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Narendra Modi Running Country Or Playing PUBG?' Asaduddin Owaisi Takes Jibe At 'Modi Ki Air Force' Remark
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted if Prime Minister Narendra was running the government or playing PUBG, a popular online game, Asaduddin Owaisi said everything that belongs to the country now belongs to PM Narendra Modi.
Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI Photo)
While taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party's President Amit Shah's remark 'Modi Ki Air Force', All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi posted a tweet asking if Prime Minister Narendra was running the government or playing PUBG, a popular online Battle Royale game. In the same tweet, Owaisi asked if everything that belongs to the country now belongs to PM Narendra Modi.
"Modi ki Sena, Modi ki Air Force, Modi ka nuclear ‘pataka’. 5 saal mein jo sab desh ka tha, wo Modi ka ho gaya. Desh chala rahe the ya PUBG khel rahe the?" Owaisi wrote in the tweet. The Hyderabad lawmaker was reacting to Amit Shah's statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "sent his Air Force" to destroy terror camps in Pakistan after the deadly Pulwama attack in February this year.
"Forty-four of jawans were martyred in Pulwama terror attack. Earlier, nothing used to happen after such incidents. Narendra Modi ordered his Air Force on the 13th day (of the incident) and our aircraft blew the terrorists to pieces in Pakistan," Shah said at a rally in West Bengal. Shah's remark comes weeks after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the armed forces as 'Modi Ji Ki Sena'.
In a recent report, Yogi Adityanath said that after the Pulwama attack, all terrorists involved were killed within 72 hours and the Indian Air Force entered Pakistan territory and destroyed terror camps at Balakot. "This is the first time that a government has acted with such strong resolve," he said. The UP chief minister claimed that Congress wants to play with the security of 130 crore people of the country. The party in its election manifesto for the 2019 parliamentary elections, has promised to review the provisions of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and sedition law.
Modi ki Sena, Modi ki Air Force, Modi ka nuclear ‘pataka’. 5 saal mein jo sab desh ka tha, wo Modi ka ho gaya— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 22, 2019
Desh chala rahe the ya PUBG khel rahe the? @PMOIndia https://t.co/1fvTzAZ39h
