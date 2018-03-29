English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NASA Astronauts to Take a Spacewalk Today
During the spacewalk at approximately 8 a.m. (5.30 p.m. India time), Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold will install wireless communications antennas and replace a camera system, NASA said in a blog post on Wednesday.
NASA Astronauts to Take a Spacewalk Today (photo for representation, image: REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout)
Two NASA astronauts will head outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday to begin a 6.5-hour spacewalk. During the spacewalk at approximately 8 a.m. (5.30 p.m. India time), Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold will install wireless communications antennas and replace a camera system, NASA said in a blog post on Wednesday.
Also Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Facebook Should Have Regulated Itself, But It’s Too Late Now
They will also attempt to remove suspect hoses from a cooling system, it said. This will be the 209th spacewalk in support of space station assembly and maintenance. Spacewalkers Feustel and Arnold have their tools and suits ready for Thursday's excursion, NASA said in an earlier blog post on the same day.
Also Read: Amazon Launches Kindle Lite App For Indian Android Users
They wrapped up final reviews with Flight Engineers Scott Tingle and Norishige Kanai who will assist the spacewalkers in and out of their spacesuits, it added. The spacewalk by Feustel and Arnold will be the fourth this year for the orbital lab maintenance. Meanwhile, a Russian cargo craft departed the space station on Wednesday after completing a six-month stay at the Pirs docking compartment.
It will orbit Earth for a month where Russian ground controllers will conduct a series of engineering tests on the 68P. The cargo ship will then reenter the atmosphere on April 25 loaded with trash and discarded items for a fiery but safe demise over the Pacific Ocean, NASA said.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP34 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
Also Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Facebook Should Have Regulated Itself, But It’s Too Late Now
They will also attempt to remove suspect hoses from a cooling system, it said. This will be the 209th spacewalk in support of space station assembly and maintenance. Spacewalkers Feustel and Arnold have their tools and suits ready for Thursday's excursion, NASA said in an earlier blog post on the same day.
Also Read: Amazon Launches Kindle Lite App For Indian Android Users
They wrapped up final reviews with Flight Engineers Scott Tingle and Norishige Kanai who will assist the spacewalkers in and out of their spacesuits, it added. The spacewalk by Feustel and Arnold will be the fourth this year for the orbital lab maintenance. Meanwhile, a Russian cargo craft departed the space station on Wednesday after completing a six-month stay at the Pirs docking compartment.
It will orbit Earth for a month where Russian ground controllers will conduct a series of engineering tests on the 68P. The cargo ship will then reenter the atmosphere on April 25 loaded with trash and discarded items for a fiery but safe demise over the Pacific Ocean, NASA said.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP34 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Posts a Selfie With Suniel Shetty; Twitter Demands Hera Pheri 3
- IPL 2018: Not Ranveer, Is This Actor the Highest Paid Performer at the Opening Ceremony?
- Twitter Does 'Knot' Stop With Jokes As News of Vijay Mallya's Third Marriage Goes Viral
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Facebook Should Have Regulated Itself, But It’s Too Late Now
- IPL 2018 Analysis: Royal Challengers Bangalore - Strengths and Weaknesses