NASA Has Made A Perfume That Smells Of Space, But Will It Give You An Out Of The World Feeling?

Have you ever wondered what fragrances float around in space? We may never have gotten to experience them, the inconsequential little Earthlings that we are. But now we can, thanks to NASA’s Eau de Space perfume that has been configured to smell exactly like outer space. At least that is what it is, based on the feedback from astronauts. This is now up for funding as a Kickstarter campaign and the listing suggests that the first backers will have their Eau de Space perfumes shipped as early as October 2020. Kickstarter pledges that include the product being shipped to you start at $29 though for as little as $15, you can have one donated to a K-12 school supporting STEM. NASA has worked with chemist Steve Pearce to develop this.

Incidentally, this is the fragrance that was designed decades ago to train astronauts on how outer space actually smells like. Now you can smell like outer space too. “The Smell of Space has been locked behind "Need to Know", Astronaut only field training, and Red Tape for years. Through sheer determination, grit, a lot of luck, and a couple of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, we got it out. We've all had Space Ice Cream...this takes it a step further,” says the Kickstarter listing.

Pearce says they have partnered with best perfumers in the world and secured the rights to launch this product exclusively. The team includes leading Fashion, Tech, Design, and Logistics experience, and Pearce says all arrive with a desire to increase STEM through experiential education. We earth dwellers may never be able to fathom what outer space smells like, but the astronauts have described it as a mix of “seared steak, raspberries, and rum,” including NASA astronaut Tony Antonelli.

This is one scent you may want to add to your collection, surely.

