NASA Has Shared The Images Of The Kerala Floods, Putting The Devastation in Perspective
Places like Alappuzha, Kottayam, Changanassery and Thiruvalla surrounding the Vembanad lake gives the shocking picture of the destruction and fury of nature.
NASA Shared The Images Of The Kerala Floods (image: NASA)
Recently, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared the images of the state of Kerala from space, and the severity of the floods shock us. NASA published an interactive graphic on their website with two images. One taken on February 6, 2018, before the floods and the other taken on August 22, 2018 after the floods. The second one shows the submerged areas in the state.
It was after almost 100 years that Kerala faced such a severe flood and over 30 dams across the state. Over 400 people have died from the catastrophe so far and over a million people have been displaced across the 14 districts in the state. Several hundred died and nearly 10 lakh people were shifted to relief camps. Kerala is currently trying to build up itself after the worst calamity hit it and life changed overnight for everyone in the state.
