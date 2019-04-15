NASA Invites People to Share Picture on Earth Day

Sharing your best photo showing a detail of Earth on social media with #PictureEarth on Earth Day on April 22, can win you a chance to get that photo featured in NASA videos or composite images."We'll check Instagram, Twitter and our NASA Earth Facebook event page to find your images and select photos from around the world to showcase later in videos and composite images," NASA said in a statement on Friday."Be sure to tell us where your photo was taken in the text of your social media post," the US space agency added. To be considered for the NASA videos and composite images, people can post a close-up photo on social media of their favourite natural features, such as crashing waves, ancient trees, blooming flowers, or stunning sunsets.You need to use the hashtag #PictureEarth and upload the photo on April 22.