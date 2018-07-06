English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield
The reinstallation of the heat shield -- which was briefly attached to the spacecraft during testing in the autumn of 2017 -- marks the first time in months that Parker Solar Probe has been fully integrated.
NASA has created a revolutionary heat shield for its solar probe. (photo for representation)
Ahead of its August launch, NASA's Parker Solar Probe -- the mission aiming to get closest to the Sun than ever by any human-made object -- has got its "revolutionary" heat shield permanently attached to the spacecraft, the US space agency said. The probe's heat shield -- called the Thermal Protection System, or TPS -- was reinstalled on the spacecraft on June 27, NASA said in a statement on Thursday.
The reinstallation of the heat shield -- which was briefly attached to the spacecraft during testing in the autumn of 2017 -- marks the first time in months that Parker Solar Probe has been fully integrated.
A mission 60 years in the making, Parker Solar Probe will make a historic journey to the Sun's corona, a region of the solar atmosphere. With the help of its heat shield, the spacecraft's orbit will carry it to within four million miles of the Sun's fiercely hot surface, where it will collect data about the inner workings of the corona. The eight-foot-diameter heat shield will safeguard everything within its umbra, the shadow it casts on the spacecraft, NASA said.
Also read: FIFA World Cup 2018, Facebook, Who Rules Social Media?
At Parker Solar Probe's closest approach to the Sun, temperatures on the heat shield will reach nearly 1,371 degrees Celsius, but the spacecraft and its instruments will be kept at a relatively comfortable temperature of about 29.4 degrees Celsius.
The heat shield is made of two panels of superheated carbon-carbon composite sandwiching a lightweight 4.5-inch-thick carbon foam core. The Sun-facing side of the heat shield is also sprayed with a specially formulated white coating to reflect as much of the Sun's energy away from the spacecraft as possible.
Because Parker Solar Probe travels so fast -- 69,2018 km per hour at its closest approach to the Sun, fast enough to travel from Philadelphia to Washington, DC, in about one second -- the shield and spacecraft have to be light to achieve the needed orbit.
The heat shield itself weighs only about 72.5 kg, NASA said.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
The reinstallation of the heat shield -- which was briefly attached to the spacecraft during testing in the autumn of 2017 -- marks the first time in months that Parker Solar Probe has been fully integrated.
A mission 60 years in the making, Parker Solar Probe will make a historic journey to the Sun's corona, a region of the solar atmosphere. With the help of its heat shield, the spacecraft's orbit will carry it to within four million miles of the Sun's fiercely hot surface, where it will collect data about the inner workings of the corona. The eight-foot-diameter heat shield will safeguard everything within its umbra, the shadow it casts on the spacecraft, NASA said.
Also read: FIFA World Cup 2018, Facebook, Who Rules Social Media?
At Parker Solar Probe's closest approach to the Sun, temperatures on the heat shield will reach nearly 1,371 degrees Celsius, but the spacecraft and its instruments will be kept at a relatively comfortable temperature of about 29.4 degrees Celsius.
The heat shield is made of two panels of superheated carbon-carbon composite sandwiching a lightweight 4.5-inch-thick carbon foam core. The Sun-facing side of the heat shield is also sprayed with a specially formulated white coating to reflect as much of the Sun's energy away from the spacecraft as possible.
Because Parker Solar Probe travels so fast -- 69,2018 km per hour at its closest approach to the Sun, fast enough to travel from Philadelphia to Washington, DC, in about one second -- the shield and spacecraft have to be light to achieve the needed orbit.
The heat shield itself weighs only about 72.5 kg, NASA said.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil seek to temper World Cup hopes of Belgium's 'Golden Generation'
- Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone Trailer is Bold, Brave and Unabashed; Watch It Here
- Sacred Games Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Saif Ali Khan's Show Totally Grips You from Start to Finish
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter