NASA Launches New Dramatic Trailer for Perseverance Rover Landing, Scheduled for February 18

American space agency NASA launched its Perseverance rover for Mars back in July 2020. The rover is said to land on Mars in February and the space agency has released a mission trailer for the Perseverance's entry into the red planet. The mission trailer shows the Perseverance rover's entry, descent, and landing (EDL) operations, packaged with some intense music and animations. The landing is said to be the one of the most complicated parts that can make or break the mission.

The animated video released by NASA shows what the Perseverance rover's journey's end may look like. The animation covers everything from the arrival to the parachute deployment to the actual landing as the rover is placed gently on the surface of the red planet. NASA will provide live coverage of the landing on February 18. The trailer hints that the live commentary will begin at 11:15AM PST and will be streamed live on nasa.gov/live. Once on Mars, the Perseverance rover will look for signs of ancient life, fly a helicopter, and will collect rock and dust samples that NASA hopes to bring back to Earth.

The car-sized Perseverance rover was launched on July 30 this year at 7:50AM (EDT). The rover was launched aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The February 18 landing will end a nearly seven months long cruise to the red planet. The Mars mission that is making use of the Perseverance rover is said to cost $2.7 billion (roughly Rs 19,900 crores).