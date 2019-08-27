NASA Live Map Shows it is Not Just The Amazon, But Central Africa is Burning Too

The Amazon, also referred to as the lungs of the earth, isn’t the only massive forest area that is burning right now. As things stand, there are more fires burning in the forests in central Africa. A look at the NASA Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) live map, forest fires in central Africa have created a huge area of red, stretching from the south of Congo all the way down to South Africa, engulfing the countries of Angola and Gabon in the process. While there is a global outcry about the Amazon being engulfed in flames as we speak, precious little chatter is happening about the fires in Central and Southern Africa.

It is not yet known what the exact reason for these rainforest fires is. However, the Congo Basin forest is often considered the “second green lungs for the planet”. As things stand, pretty much both of the earth’s lungs are burning. It is being reported that these rainforests cover around 3.3 million square kilometres across several countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Congo and Cameroon. This rainforest is also home to many endangered species.

Just a few hours ago, Brazil rejected a reported $18 million aid from the G7 countries to help tackle the fires in the Amazon rainforest.

