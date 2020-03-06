NASA Mars 2020 Mission Rover Officially Named 'Perseverance', to Launch in July 2020

NASA has officially named its rover that will land on Mars in early 2021, and it is called 'Perseverance'. The NASA Perseverance rover will remain on the red planet for about one Mars year, or 687 Earth days, and will spend its time collecting data that will attempt to identify traces of ancient life on Mars, testing new technologies that may one day sustain life on Mars, and collect the first rock samples that will be brought back to Earth from Mars in what will be a breakthrough space mission for mankind's space exploration endeavours. To take on these tasks, Perseverance has been earmarked for launch from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida between July 17 and August 5, and is scheduled to land on Mars on February 18, 2021.

Call me Perseverance.



I'm headed for Mars: driven to search for signs of ancient life, test new tech to help future human explorers, and collect the first rock samples for future return to Earth.



Follow me. Let's go. https://t.co/7w3rbvbyoL#Mars2020 — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 5, 2020

The NASA Perseverance rover features many new technology breakthroughs made by the space agency in a bid to improve the rover's ability to navigate the Martian surface. Of many critical elements in the mission, the Mars 2020 mission will see Perseverance to attempt producing oxygen from the carbon dioxide-rich Martian atmosphere, or what remains of it. The rover also has a new, intelligent landing technology integrated in its computers, which will enable it to take photographs of the surface while landing, identify the topography of its terrain, compare it to pre-installed orbital maps, and divert its landing process if necessary.

An illustration of all the scientific equipment that will be on-board NASA's Perseverance rover slated to land on Mars in February 2021. (Image: NASA)

Furthermore, Perseverance is enabled to capture the first audio samples from Mars, with multiple onboard microphones programmed to record the sound of the rover's descent to the surface, and also the workings of the rover. It will also undertake the first ever drilling procedure on Martian surface, procuring rocks from Mars and storing it in order to bring it back to Earth. To support all of these ventures, the Perseverance rover now gets a new set of wheels that come with a modified shape that maximises rover performance, offers better traction to help climb steeper slopes and are more durable on overall terms.

The NASA Perseverance rover will be the first to bring back a chunk of Martian rock to Earth, and also record audio from the Martian surface.

Interestingly, NASA hosted a 'name the rover' contest for school students in USA, the prestige of which was won by Virginia-based seventh grade student Alexander Mather. Following the announcement of its official name, Twitter has been abuzz with anticipation of what the mission would bring to the table. NASA has been keeping busy of late, recently flagging off its latest recruitment drive for new astronauts as part of the Artemis generation of space missions.

The programme, which is slated to receive applications through March 31, aims to add to the present roster of 48 astronauts, and will include members who would represent mankind's return to the lunar surface for the first time since the much-romanticised Apollo moon missions of the 1970s. With missions to the moon and Mars scheduled through 2030, it is an exciting time for observers of space advancements, and answers that Perseverance can bring to the table.