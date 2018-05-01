English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NASA Probe Finds Unique Environment on Jupiter Moon Ganymede
"We are now coming back over 20 years later to take a new look at some of the data that was never published and finish the story."
(photo for representation, image: NASA)
The magnetic field around Jupiter's moon Ganymede makes it unlike any other in the solar system shows newly analysed data from NASA's Galileo spacecraft's first flyby of the moon two decades ago. NASA's Galileo spacecraft spent eight years orbiting Jupiter. During that time, the hearty spacecraft -- slightly larger than a full-grown giraffe -- sent back spates of discoveries on the gas giant's moons, including the observation of a magnetic environment around Ganymede that was distinct from Jupiter's own magnetic field.
The mission ended in 2003, but newly resurrected data from Galileo's first flyby of Ganymede, detailed in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, offered new insights about the moon's environment.
"We are now coming back over 20 years later to take a new look at some of the data that was never published and finish the story," said study lead author Glyn Collinson from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. "We found there's a whole piece no one knew about," Collinson said.
Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review | Is it the Best Under Rs 30,000?
Also read: This Smart Watch Turns Your Arm Into a Touch Screen
In 1996, shortly after arriving at Jupiter, Galileo made a surprising discovery: Ganymede had its own magnetic field. While most planets in our solar system, including Earth, have magnetic environments -- known as magnetospheres -- no one expected a moon to have one. Between 1996 and 2000, Galileo made six targeted flybys of Ganymede, with multiple instruments collecting data on the moon's magnetosphere.
The new results reveal interesting details about the magnetosphere's unique structure.
The results showed a stormy scene. Particles blasted off the moon's icy surface as a result of incoming plasma rain, and strong flows of plasma pushed between Jupiter and Ganymede due to an explosive magnetic event occurring between the two bodies' magnetic environments. Scientists think these observations could be key to unlocking the secrets of the moon, such as why Ganymede's auroras are so bright.
"There are these particles flying out from the polar regions, and they can tell us something about Ganymede's atmosphere, which is very thin," said Bill Paterson, a co-author of the study at NASA Goddard who served on the Galileo Plasma Science (PLS) team during the mission. "It can also tell us about how Ganymede's auroras form," Paterson added.
Also Watch
The mission ended in 2003, but newly resurrected data from Galileo's first flyby of Ganymede, detailed in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, offered new insights about the moon's environment.
"We are now coming back over 20 years later to take a new look at some of the data that was never published and finish the story," said study lead author Glyn Collinson from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. "We found there's a whole piece no one knew about," Collinson said.
Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review | Is it the Best Under Rs 30,000?
Also read: This Smart Watch Turns Your Arm Into a Touch Screen
In 1996, shortly after arriving at Jupiter, Galileo made a surprising discovery: Ganymede had its own magnetic field. While most planets in our solar system, including Earth, have magnetic environments -- known as magnetospheres -- no one expected a moon to have one. Between 1996 and 2000, Galileo made six targeted flybys of Ganymede, with multiple instruments collecting data on the moon's magnetosphere.
The new results reveal interesting details about the magnetosphere's unique structure.
The results showed a stormy scene. Particles blasted off the moon's icy surface as a result of incoming plasma rain, and strong flows of plasma pushed between Jupiter and Ganymede due to an explosive magnetic event occurring between the two bodies' magnetic environments. Scientists think these observations could be key to unlocking the secrets of the moon, such as why Ganymede's auroras are so bright.
"There are these particles flying out from the polar regions, and they can tell us something about Ganymede's atmosphere, which is very thin," said Bill Paterson, a co-author of the study at NASA Goddard who served on the Galileo Plasma Science (PLS) team during the mission. "It can also tell us about how Ganymede's auroras form," Paterson added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Monday 30 April , 2018
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Monday 30 April , 2018 Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Ford Endeavour SUV Spied Completely Undisguised with Visual Changes
- Motorola Moto X4 Available For Zero-Cost EMI as Low as Rs 703 Per Month on Amazon India
- Avengers: Infinity War- Where Marvel Cinematic Universe is Headed Post the Cosmic Battle
- Top 5 Motorcycles in India With Mileage Over 90 Kmpl - Hero Splendor, Bajaj CT100 and More
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 To Launch Soon; Release Date, Specs And Price