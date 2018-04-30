English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NASA Says Cracked Heat Shield of Mars Rover 2020 Will Not Delay Mission Launch
"The situation will not affect the mission's launch readiness date of July 17, 2020."
Mars Rover. Representative Image. (File picture)
NASA has said that a crack that it detected in the Mars 2020 rover's heat shield will not change the mission's launch date. The fracture, which occurred near the shield's outer edge and spans the circumference of the component, was discovered on April 12, after the shield completed a week-long test at a Lockheed Martin facility near Denver.
In a statement this week, NASA said it was working to build a replacement heat shield structure for the Mars rover. "The situation will not affect the mission's launch readiness date of July 17, 2020," the statement added.
The test was designed to subject the heat shield to forces up to 20 percent greater than those expected during entry into the Martian atmosphere. The heat shield is part of the thermal protection system and aeroshell designed to encapsulate and protect the Mars 2020 rover and landing system from the intense heat generated during the descent into the Martian atmosphere.
Also read: Jeff Bezos-Led Blue Origin Launches News Shepard Rocket, Space Capsule in Its First Space Mission of 2018
The structure was originally tested in 2008 and was one of two heat shields manufactured in support of the Mars Science Laboratory mission, which successfully landed the Curiosity rover on Mars in August 2012. The current heat shield will be repaired in order to support the pre-launch spacecraft testing while a new heat shield structure is readied for a flight over the next year, NASA said.
The Mars 2020 rover is designed to seek signs of habitable conditions on Mars in the ancient past and also search for signs of past microbial life.
Watch: Panasonic Lumix GH5S 4K Mirrorless Camera Review: This One's For Videography
Also Watch
In a statement this week, NASA said it was working to build a replacement heat shield structure for the Mars rover. "The situation will not affect the mission's launch readiness date of July 17, 2020," the statement added.
The test was designed to subject the heat shield to forces up to 20 percent greater than those expected during entry into the Martian atmosphere. The heat shield is part of the thermal protection system and aeroshell designed to encapsulate and protect the Mars 2020 rover and landing system from the intense heat generated during the descent into the Martian atmosphere.
Also read: Jeff Bezos-Led Blue Origin Launches News Shepard Rocket, Space Capsule in Its First Space Mission of 2018
The structure was originally tested in 2008 and was one of two heat shields manufactured in support of the Mars Science Laboratory mission, which successfully landed the Curiosity rover on Mars in August 2012. The current heat shield will be repaired in order to support the pre-launch spacecraft testing while a new heat shield structure is readied for a flight over the next year, NASA said.
The Mars 2020 rover is designed to seek signs of habitable conditions on Mars in the ancient past and also search for signs of past microbial life.
Watch: Panasonic Lumix GH5S 4K Mirrorless Camera Review: This One's For Videography
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 India Price To Start at Rs 36,999; India Launch On May 17
- Real Madrid Coach Zidane Says Focus on Scoring Early Against Bayern
- Watch: Anushka's Reaction to Virat Kohli's Superman-like Catch is Priceless
- OnePlus 6 Launch On May 16 Will Be Available on Live Stream, Here's How You Can Tune In
- Anil Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Wedding