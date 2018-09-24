English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NASA to Conduct Contest to Name Next Mars Rover in 2019
The Mars 2020 rover mission addresses high-priority science goals for Mars, including key questions about the potential for life on the Red Planet.
NASA to Conduct Contest to Name Next Mars Rover in 2019 (Image: REUTERS/Andrew Burton)
Loading...
NASA is on the look out for a partner to conduct a contest among students to name the agency's next rover to the Red Planet -- the Mars 2020 mission -- in the 2019 academic year. The Mars 2020 rover mission addresses high-priority science goals for Mars, including key questions about the potential for life on the Red Planet. Corporations, nonprofits and educational organisations interested in sponsoring the contest can send proposals to NASA.
To be considered, all proposals must be received by October 9, NASA said in a statement on Friday. "We've been doing naming contests since the very first Mars rover back in 1997," said Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, in Washington. "Thousands of kids participate, and their enthusiasm for the contest and Mars is infectious," Zurbuchen said.
The selected partner will have an opportunity to be part of a historic mission, NASA said. Mars 2020 is targeted for launch in July or August 2020 from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
To be considered, all proposals must be received by October 9, NASA said in a statement on Friday. "We've been doing naming contests since the very first Mars rover back in 1997," said Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, in Washington. "Thousands of kids participate, and their enthusiasm for the contest and Mars is infectious," Zurbuchen said.
The selected partner will have an opportunity to be part of a historic mission, NASA said. Mars 2020 is targeted for launch in July or August 2020 from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor Asks Parineeti Chopra 'Do You Love Me?' Guess Her Response
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Wins the Weekend Round Against Manto, Earns Rs 23.26 Cr
- Airtel Bundles Unlimited Calls And 511GB 4G Data With Oppo F9 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 8 Written Updates: First Captains of the Season Kriti and Roshmi Punished For Breaking House Rules
- Happy 10th Anniversary, Android!
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...