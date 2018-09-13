English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NASA to Launch Satellite Tracking Earth's Melting Ice on Saturday
The satellite with a three-year mission is scheduled to launch at 8.46 a.m. EDT on September 15, with liftoff aboard a Satellite Delta II rocket from Space Launch Complex-2 (SLC-2), the US space agency said in a blog post late on Tuesday.
NASA to Launch Satellite Tracking Earth's Melting Ice on Saturday (Representative image)
Loading...
NASA is set to launch its Ice, Cloud and land Elevation Satellite-2, or ICESat-2 -- that will track Earth's melting poles and disappearing sea ice -- on Saturday. The satellite with a three-year mission is scheduled to launch at 8.46 a.m. EDT on September 15, with liftoff aboard a Satellite Delta II rocket from Space Launch Complex-2 (SLC-2), the US space agency said in a blog post late on Tuesday.
ICESat-2 is the NASA's most advanced laser instrument -- the Advanced Topographic Laser Altimeter System, or ATLAS. It measures height by precisely timing how long it takes individual photons of light from a laser to leave the satellite, bounce off Earth and return to the satellite. The satellite will provide critical observations of how ice sheets, glaciers and sea ice are changing, leading to insights into how those changes impact people where they live, NASA said.
ICESat-2's orbit will make 1,387 unique ground tracks around Earth in 91 days and then start the same ground pattern again at the beginning. While the first ICESat satellite (2003-09) measured ice with a single laser beam, ICESat-2 splits its laser light into six beams making it better to cover more ground (or ice). The arrangement of the beams into three pairs will also allow scientists to assess the slope of the surface they are measuring, NASA said.
Further, the ICESat-2 will zoom above the planet at 7 km per second (4.3 miles per second), completing an orbit around Earth in 90 minutes. The orbits have been set to converge at the 88-degree latitude lines around the poles, to focus the data coverage in the region where scientists expect to see the most changes. All of those height measurements result from timing the individual laser photons on their 600-mile roundtrip between the satellite and Earth's surface - a journey that is timed to within 800 picoseconds, NASA said.
ICESat-2 is the NASA's most advanced laser instrument -- the Advanced Topographic Laser Altimeter System, or ATLAS. It measures height by precisely timing how long it takes individual photons of light from a laser to leave the satellite, bounce off Earth and return to the satellite. The satellite will provide critical observations of how ice sheets, glaciers and sea ice are changing, leading to insights into how those changes impact people where they live, NASA said.
ICESat-2's orbit will make 1,387 unique ground tracks around Earth in 91 days and then start the same ground pattern again at the beginning. While the first ICESat satellite (2003-09) measured ice with a single laser beam, ICESat-2 splits its laser light into six beams making it better to cover more ground (or ice). The arrangement of the beams into three pairs will also allow scientists to assess the slope of the surface they are measuring, NASA said.
Further, the ICESat-2 will zoom above the planet at 7 km per second (4.3 miles per second), completing an orbit around Earth in 90 minutes. The orbits have been set to converge at the 88-degree latitude lines around the poles, to focus the data coverage in the region where scientists expect to see the most changes. All of those height measurements result from timing the individual laser photons on their 600-mile roundtrip between the satellite and Earth's surface - a journey that is timed to within 800 picoseconds, NASA said.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2.0: Akshay Kumar Fans Upset With the Teaser, Tweet Disappointment
- Waris: Injuries to Ashwin, Saha and Bhuvneshwar - Mismanagement or Negligence?
- The Colorful Apple iPhone XR Hasn't Exactly Been Designed to be Affordable
- Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS and XS Max Are Here: All You Need to Know
- 13th September 1969: An Australian Legend is Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...