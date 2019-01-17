English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NASA to Use Blockchain Technology For Air Traffic Management
Blockchain would address the potential issues of privacy, prevent spoofing, denial of service and other attacks.
NASA to Use Blockchain Technology For Air Traffic Management (Image: REUTERS/Andrew Burton)
Loading...
US space agency NASA is planning to advance its technology by adding Blockchain to secure air traffic services and support, the media reported. The agency will work with an open source Blockchain platform called "Hyperledger Fabric" that is specifically designed for enterprise transactions that resemble typical air traffic management interactions, Ronald J. Reisman, an aero-computer engineer at the NASA Ames Research Centre, said in a statement.
Blockchain would address the potential issues of privacy, prevent spoofing, denial of service and other attacks, Reisman said. He asserted that Blockchain presents an engineering prototype that embodies a design and method that may be applied to mitigate security issues. "The design innovation is the use of an open source permissioned Blockchain framework to enable aircraft privacy and anonymity while providing a secure and efficient method for communication with air traffic services, operations support, or other authorised entities," he noted.
The new framework also features certificate authority, smart contract support, and higher-bandwidth communication channels for private information that may be used for secure communication between any specific aircraft and any particular authorised member. The prototype demonstrates how this method can be economically and rapidly deployed in a scalable modular environment, Reisman said.
Blockchain would address the potential issues of privacy, prevent spoofing, denial of service and other attacks, Reisman said. He asserted that Blockchain presents an engineering prototype that embodies a design and method that may be applied to mitigate security issues. "The design innovation is the use of an open source permissioned Blockchain framework to enable aircraft privacy and anonymity while providing a secure and efficient method for communication with air traffic services, operations support, or other authorised entities," he noted.
The new framework also features certificate authority, smart contract support, and higher-bandwidth communication channels for private information that may be used for secure communication between any specific aircraft and any particular authorised member. The prototype demonstrates how this method can be economically and rapidly deployed in a scalable modular environment, Reisman said.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's What Happens When You Try To Download 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Illegally Off The Internet
- Saare Jahaan Se Achcha: Has Shah Rukh Khan Quit Rakesh Sharma Biopic? Writer Clarifies
- Sunil Grover to Return to The Kapil Sharma Show After Filming Salman Khan's Bharat?
- Kai Po Che? Picture Of A Dead Parrot Caught In A Kite String Noose During Makar Sankranti Is Heartbreaking
- PUBG Rival Fortnite's Players Were Exposed to Hackers Allowing Them to Take Over Accounts, Eavesdrop on Chats
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results