English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Panoramic View of Dusty Martian Skies
The rover surveyed its surroundings after collecting a new rock sample on August 9. Its last two drill attempts were thwarted by unexpectedly hard rocks, NASA said in a statement.
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Panoramic View of Dusty Martian Skies (image: NASA)
Loading...
NASA's Curiosity rover has beamed back a 360-degree panoramic view of the Martian landscape, revealing reddish-brown skies darkened by a fading global dust storm that has enshrouded the red planet for weeks. The panorama, captured from Curiosity's current location on Vera Rubin Ridge, also includes a rare view by the Mast Camera of the rover itself, revealing a thin layer of dust on its deck. The rover surveyed its surroundings after collecting a new rock sample on August 9. Its last two drill attempts were thwarted by unexpectedly hard rocks, NASA said in a statement.
Curiosity started using a new drill method earlier this year to work around a mechanical problem. Testing has shown it to be as effective at drilling rocks as the old method, suggesting the hard rocks would have posed a problem no matter which method was used. There's no way for Curiosity to determine exactly how hard a rock will be before drilling it, so for this most recent drilling activity, the rover team made an educated guess. An extensive ledge on the ridge was thought to include harder rock, able to stand despite wind erosion; a spot below the ledge was thought more likely to have softer, erodible rocks. That strategy seems to have panned out, but questions still abound as to why Vera Rubin Ridge exists in the first place.
The rover has never encountered a place with so much variation in colour and texture, according to Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity's project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the US. "The ridge isn't this monolithic thing -- it has two distinct sections, each of which has a variety of colours," Vasavada said. "Some are visible to the eye and even more show up when we look in near-infrared, just beyond what our eyes can see. Some seem related to how hard the rocks are," he said. The best way to discover why these rocks are so hard is to drill them into a powder for the rover's two internal laboratories. Analysing them might reveal what's acting as "cement" in the ridge, enabling it to stand despite wind erosion.
Most likely, Vasavada said, groundwater flowing through the ridge in the ancient past had a role in strengthening it, perhaps acting as plumbing to distribute this wind-proofing "cement." Two more drilled samples are planned for the ridge in September. After that, Curiosity will drive to its scientific end zone: areas enriched in clay and sulfate minerals higher up Mount Sharp.
Curiosity started using a new drill method earlier this year to work around a mechanical problem. Testing has shown it to be as effective at drilling rocks as the old method, suggesting the hard rocks would have posed a problem no matter which method was used. There's no way for Curiosity to determine exactly how hard a rock will be before drilling it, so for this most recent drilling activity, the rover team made an educated guess. An extensive ledge on the ridge was thought to include harder rock, able to stand despite wind erosion; a spot below the ledge was thought more likely to have softer, erodible rocks. That strategy seems to have panned out, but questions still abound as to why Vera Rubin Ridge exists in the first place.
The rover has never encountered a place with so much variation in colour and texture, according to Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity's project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the US. "The ridge isn't this monolithic thing -- it has two distinct sections, each of which has a variety of colours," Vasavada said. "Some are visible to the eye and even more show up when we look in near-infrared, just beyond what our eyes can see. Some seem related to how hard the rocks are," he said. The best way to discover why these rocks are so hard is to drill them into a powder for the rover's two internal laboratories. Analysing them might reveal what's acting as "cement" in the ridge, enabling it to stand despite wind erosion.
Most likely, Vasavada said, groundwater flowing through the ridge in the ancient past had a role in strengthening it, perhaps acting as plumbing to distribute this wind-proofing "cement." Two more drilled samples are planned for the ridge in September. After that, Curiosity will drive to its scientific end zone: areas enriched in clay and sulfate minerals higher up Mount Sharp.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Winnie Harlow Announces Her Debut as VS Angel, All Set to Break Stereotypes on The Victoria Secret 2018 Runway
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Clocks 241 kmph Speed at Bonneville Salt Flats
- India Making One Error Too Many in the DRS Game
- 'Proud' Husband Abhishek Bachchan Can't Keep Calm As Aishwarya Receives Meryl Streep Award
- Apple iPhone XS And iPhone XS Plus Prices Revealed? Is There an iPhone XC Set For Launch?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...