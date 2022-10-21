NASA's James Webb Telescope Captures 'Pillars of Creation' In Breathtaking Detail

NASA’s James Webb Telescope, after astonishing the world by giving us the first ultra-detailed look at the Carina Nebula, Southern Ring Nebula and Stephan’s Quintet, has now captured images of “Pillars of Creation” in stunning detail.

The region is said to be the birthplace of many stars. New stars form amidst dense clouds of dust and gas. “Pillars of Creation” holds an uncanny resemblance to rock formations, and just from the looks of it, appears to be made out of rock. But in reality, it is made out of interstellar dust and gas that sometimes, even appears semi-transparent in infrared light.

According to NASA, The Pillars of Creation were first made famous when imaged by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope in 1995. Additionally, by determining far more accurate counts of freshly created stars as well as the amount of gas and dust in the vicinity, photos made available by the James Webb Telescope will aid astronomers in revising their models of star formation.

“Although it may appear that near-infrared light has allowed Webb to pierce through the clouds to reveal great cosmic distances beyond the pillars, there are no galaxies in this view. Instead, a mix of translucent gas and dust known as the interstellar medium in the densest part of our Milky Way galaxy’s disk blocks our view of the deeper universe.” said NASA.

NASA also compared side-by-side images of the images first taken by the Hubble Telescope and now, the James Webb Telescope. The James Webb Telescope also enables you to see through more of the dust in this star-forming zone. The images also show red stars that are still developing as the thick, dusty brown pillars become less opaque.

